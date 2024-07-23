AccessPlus to Acquire Crocker Communications, Inc. to Accelerate Massachusetts Expansion

"We are excited to welcome Crocker Communications into the RingSquared group of brands," stated Kevin Alward, CEO. "Matthew Crocker and his team bring unparalleled expertise and a commitment to quality products and services that truly set them apart." Post this

This strategic move significantly bolsters AccessPlus' market presence throughout Western Massachusetts. Crocker Communications offers a comprehensive suite of telecommunications services and solutions with a loyal customer portfolio across key industries, including government, education, SMB, and municipal sectors, and is the exclusive ISP to Block Island, Rhode Island. Known for its dedication to technological advancement and exceptional service, Crocker has thrived and will continue to thrive under its leadership.

Upon FCC approval, AccessPlus will swiftly integrate Crocker Communications' customers into its Fiber broadband network. This process will start in Pittsfield and expand throughout Berkshire County, Massachusetts. This acquisition will significantly enhance AccessPlus' core customer base in these regions.

"We are excited to welcome Crocker Communications into the RingSquared group of brands," stated Kevin Alward, CEO. "Matthew Crocker and his team bring unparalleled expertise and a commitment to quality products and services that truly set them apart."

As part of its ambitious growth strategy, AccessPlus has already launched fiber broadband in the business corridor of Pittsfield, Massachusetts. This initiative, started last month, marks the beginning of a rapid expansion of multi-gigabit fiber broadband services throughout the Berkshires. By the third quarter of this year, all Crocker Communications Pittsfield customers will enjoy high-speed fiber broadband access. Furthermore, AccessPlus and Crocker Communications will quickly combine their networks to further enhance the power and resiliency, ensuring top-tier connectivity and performance.

"Our customers are set to experience significant benefits with Crocker joining AccessPlus," said Matthew Crocker, President of Crocker Communications. "We are thrilled to become part of AccessPlus and bring new fiber connectivity to Berkshire County, leading the way as the first to offer this advanced service in the area. It's an exciting milestone for us and a tremendous opportunity to enhance our service offerings for our valued customers."

Following the closing, Crocker Communications will retain its brand and Matthew Crocker will continue as President.

About AccessPlus Communications:

Founded in 2003, AccessPlus Communications has established itself as a trusted provider of voice and Internet solutions across New England. Founded by industry veteran Douglas Norton and led by CEO Kevin Alward and COO Jason Cummins, who each boast decades of telecom leadership experience, AccessPlus has meticulously crafted a robust fiber optic network, including a new multi-gigabit fiber broadband network.

AccessPlus serves markets across Western Massachusetts, including Pittsfield, North Adams, Adams, Worcester, Lenox, Great Barrington, Springfield, Lenox, Lee, and the Capital District of New York. For further information, please visit GetAccessPlus.com.

AccessPlus is part of the RingSquared group, offering comprehensive end-to-end communications platforms. These platforms encompass voice, data, tracking, analytics, networking, and connectivity solutions. The RingSquared portfolio includes brands such as RingSquared Telecom, RingSquared International, AccessPlus, Dial800, and Kall8, each contributing to a seamless and integrated communications experience.

About Crocker Communications:

Founded in 1963, Crocker Communications began in the telecommunications industry as a regional answering service in Western Massachusetts.

Today, under the leadership of President Matthew Crocker, it is providing a wide range of sophisticated telecommunications services and solutions, including business phone systems, network and cabling, managed Wi-Fi, and Internet connectivity solutions from 5 Mbps to 10 Gbps. Crocker Electrical Services will take over the commercial electrical division of Crocker Communications. The company will remain in Greenfield, led by James Crocker, President, and Master Electrician.

Crocker has developed a strong, loyal portfolio of customer relationships across government, education, SMB, and municipal sectors and is the exclusive Internet Service Provider to Block Island, Rhode Island. Crocker Communications is pleased to participate in the FCC's E-Rate program which supports telecommunications purchases for schools and libraries. Crocker also holds a current state contract with Massachusetts' Operational Services Division, enabling streamlined procurement for government entities. To learn more, please visit Crocker.com.

