Accio Data Announces Completed Integration with Oracle Recruiting Cloud, Now Available to Enterprise Customers

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accio Data, the leading platform for background-screening technology, today announced the successful completion of its integration with Oracle Recruiting Cloud (ORC). This new, enterprise-grade connectivity is now available to all Accio enterprise customers, enabling faster hiring workflows, improved data accuracy and a seamless exchange of applicant information between ORC and Accio-powered consumer reporting agencies (CRAs).

With this integration, enterprise employers can initiate background checks directly from Oracle Recruiting Cloud, automatically receive real-time status updates, and streamline decision-making through Accio's robust screening automation. For CRAs, this eliminates traditional barriers to entry. Accio customers using the integration will not be required to have a separate Oracle Recruiting Cloud partnership agreement in place, making it easier and more cost-effective to support employers already operating on the ORC platform.

"This integration has been one of the most frequently requested features from our enterprise clients," said Cody Reeves, CEO of Accio Data. "We're thrilled to bring Oracle Recruiting Cloud connectivity to our CRA customers and help them more easily serve employers who depend on ORC every day. This is another major step forward in our commitment to supporting enterprise-level hiring at scale."

Accio's ORC integration was engineered using the platform's newest open API architecture, delivering faster onboarding, improved reliability and direct support from Accio's enterprise success team.

"CRAs have been asking for deeper access into the enterprise ATS ecosystem, and ORC has consistently been at the top of that list," Reeves added. "We're excited to help our customers compete more effectively and strengthen their relationships with enterprise employers."

The Oracle Recruiting Cloud integration is available immediately to all Accio enterprise customers. CRAs interested in enabling the integration can contact their Accio account representative for details.

About Accio Data

Accio Data is a leading technology platform for the background-screening industry, providing secure, scalable, and automated solutions for Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs). For nearly two decades, Accio has helped CRAs streamline operations, improve compliance, and deliver exceptional service to their clients through powerful integrations, flexible workflows, and enterprise-grade infrastructure. Trusted by hundreds of CRAs nationwide, Accio Data continues to drive innovation in employment screening technology.

