Accio Data Announces Dates for the 2026 Accio Power User Group Meeting

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accio Data announced today that the 2026 Accio Power User Group Meeting will take place Feb. 15-17, 2026, at the AT&T Executive Conference Center in Austin, Texas. The annual event brings together leaders, operations teams and power users from consumer reporting agencies (CRAs) nationwide for three days of collaboration, hands-on learning and innovation.

"The Accio Power User Group meeting is where our customers directly influence the future of the platform," said Cody Reeves, CEO of Accio Data. "From Version 5 to AI-driven innovation, this event is about giving CRAs the tools they need to grow faster, work smarter and compete at the highest level."

The conference features two simultaneous session tracks designed to serve the full CRA organization.

Brainstorm Track

Built for owners, executives and decision-makers, the Brainstorm Track focuses on shaping the future of the Accio Enterprise platform. Participants provide direct input into product direction, discuss emerging industry trends and collaborate on real-world challenges impacting the screening landscape.

Boot Camp Track

Designed for day-to-day platform users, the Boot Camp Track delivers deep, hands-on training with Accio's support and product teams. Attendees will explore new features, workflow efficiencies and platform enhancements in a practical, interactive environment.

"This meeting is where strategy meets execution," said Tron Womack, president of Accio Data. "Whether you're guiding your company's direction or working inside the platform every day, attendees leave with real skills, real solutions and real momentum."

Accio Labs — Live Problem Solving

On Tuesday afternoon, attendees can participate in Accio Labs, a one-on-one problem-solving experience where real customer challenges are addressed live — often with engineers building custom solutions on the spot.

Free for Accio Customers

The Accio Power User Group meeting remains completely free for Accio customers, reinforcing Accio's commitment to accessibility, partnership and long-term customer success.

Version 5 and AI-Driven Future

The 2026 event will provide a major preview of Version 5 of the Accio Enterprise Platform, launching in 2026. Attendees will see a preview of the upcoming fully redesigned UI/UX and experience how Accio is integrating AI-driven capabilities to improve efficiency, scalability and competitive advantage.

New Brand Positioning – Connect, Create, Compete

The conference also marks the unveiling of Accio Data's new brand positioning:

Connect – Powering community-driven collaboration

Create – Delivering practical, innovative solutions

Compete – Equipping CRAs to win against larger competitors

This philosophy will be embedded throughout the entire event experience.

More information about the 2026 Accio Power User Group meeting is available at: https://www.acciodata.com/power2026/

About Accio Data

Accio Data is a leading technology platform for the background-screening industry, providing secure, scalable, and automated solutions for Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs). For nearly two decades, Accio has helped CRAs streamline operations, improve compliance, and deliver exceptional service to their clients through powerful integrations, flexible workflows, and enterprise-grade infrastructure. Trusted by hundreds of CRAs nationwide, Accio Data continues to drive innovation in employment screening technology.

Media Contact

Galen Svanas, Accio Data, 1 5128589329, [email protected], www.AccioData.com

