Accio Data Announces Full Integration with US Gateway, Providing Access to All Four Major Laboratories

Accio Data is proud to announce its full integration with US Gateway, delivering a powerful advancement in how background screening providers manage drug testing and occupational health services.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accio Data is proud to announce its full integration with US Gateway, delivering a powerful advancement in how background screening providers manage drug testing and occupational health services. Through this integration, US Gateway users now have streamlined access to all four major laboratories within a single, unified workflow:

Clinical Reference Laboratory (CRL)

Quest Diagnostics

Labcorp

eScreen

CRAs benefit from a fully connected experience that includes:

Ordering drug testing services directly within Accio Data

Ordering occupational health screening services within the same workflow

Intelligent collection site selection balancing proximity and cost

Electronic chain of custody (eCCF) capabilities

Real-time status updates and results reporting

Seamless routing between multiple laboratory partners

Collection site selection is also enhanced through location-based optimization. When a donor provides a zip code, the system automatically identifies nearby collection sites across all supported laboratory networks and prioritizes locations, helping to improve completion rates and reduce delays caused by travel limitations or scheduling challenges.

Organizations also have the flexibility to assign preferred laboratories by client or program, enabling customized workflows that align with specific operational needs. This approach allows companies to optimize their testing strategy while maintaining control over how laboratory services are selected.

About Accio Data

Accio Data is a technology platform for the background screening industry, delivering secure, scalable and automated solutions for consumer reporting agencies. With nearly two decades of experience, the company supports integrations, flexible workflows and enterprise-grade infrastructure for hundreds of CRAs nationwide. For more information about Accio Enterprise, visit AccioData.com.

About US Gateway

US Gateway transforms the landscape of drug and alcohol testing with a cutting-edge management platform that seamlessly integrates with all four major laboratories in the United States. As a payroll-reduction operating system, US Gateway is ideal for businesses looking to scale efficiently while reducing payroll burden, and for TPAs seeking to mitigate daily administrative tasks through automation, streamlined workflows, and centralized program management. For more information, visit USGateway.com.

Media Contact

Galen Svanas Svanas, Accio Data, 1 5128589329, [email protected], Accio Data

SOURCE Accio Data