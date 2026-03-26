Accio Data Announces iCOVER Integration, Expanding Global Screening Capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accio Data, a leading provider of background screening software for Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs), today announced the successful integration of iCOVER into the Accio platform. This integration provides CRAs and screening partners with seamless access to iCOVER's comprehensive suite of global background screening solutions directly within the Accio ecosystem.

Through this integration, users can connect to iCOVER's full portfolio of services — including international criminal background checks, employment and education verifications, identity solutions, and compliance screening — via a single, streamlined interface. The integration supports faster onboarding, real-time order tracking and scalable service delivery across both U.S. and international markets.

"Accio's international business continues to grow, and adding iCOVER is a valuable expansion of our global service capabilities," said Cody Reeves, Accio Data CEO. "This integration gives our customers direct access to a trusted provider of international screening solutions, helping them better serve clients with global hiring needs."

Designed for flexibility, the iCOVER integration allows CRAs to order individual searches or bundled screening packages — all powered through Accio's unified platform and API-driven infrastructure.

"We're excited to bring iCOVER's global screening solutions to Accio's enterprise-level customers," said James Osborn, iCOVER CEO. "Accio is a strong provider for CRAs looking to expand their service offerings, and this partnership allows us to deliver our international expertise through a powerful platform."

With this addition, Accio continues to strengthen its partner ecosystem and enhance its ability to support CRAs with flexible, scalable and globally connected screening solutions.

About Accio Data

Accio Data is a leading provider of background screening software designed specifically for Consumer Reporting Agencies. For 20 years, Accio has delivered a highly configurable, scalable platform that empowers CRAs to manage the entire screening lifecycle — from order entry and data collection to reporting and compliance. With a focus on innovation, automation and customer success, Accio helps CRAs connect, create and compete in a rapidly evolving industry. Learn more at www.acciodata.com.

About iCOVER

iCOVER is a global background screening provider offering comprehensive international solutions, including criminal searches, verifications, identity services, and compliance screening. With coverage spanning multiple regions and jurisdictions, iCOVER enables organizations to confidently screen candidates worldwide while navigating complex regulatory environments. Through advanced technology and a commitment to service excellence, iCOVER supports CRAs and employers in building safer, more compliant workforces. Learn more at www.iCOVER-services.com.

Media Contact

Galen Svanas Svanas, Accio Data, 1 5128589329, [email protected], www.AccioData.com

SOURCE Accio Data