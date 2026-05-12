Accio Data Announces Integration with BambooHR to Streamline Background Screening Workflows

Accio Data today announced a new integration with BambooHR, giving Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs) a flexible and efficient way to support both pre-employment and employee screening workflows directly within BambooHR.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accio Data today announced a new integration with BambooHR, giving Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs) a flexible and efficient way to support both pre-employment and employee screening workflows directly within BambooHR.

The integration is designed to help CRAs better serve clients throughout the entire talent lifecycle by simplifying screening operations, improving visibility and reducing manual processes for HR teams and recruiters.

"ATS and HRIS integrations continue to be one of the most important ways CRAs can compete and grow," said Cody Reeves, Accio Data CEO. "Our BambooHR integration reflects Accio's commitment to building flexible, enterprise-grade connections that adapt to the way our clients already work while improving efficiency and visibility for their customers."

Key capabilities of the integration include:

Dual-workflow coverage — Accio's BambooHR integration supports background screening workflows for both new hire candidates and existing employees, enabling CRAs to serve the full talent lifecycle through a single platform connection.

Automated status updates — As screening orders progress, BambooHR applicant and employee records are automatically updated with real-time status changes, helping recruiters and HR teams stay informed without manual intervention.

Granular client configuration — Built with flexibility in mind, the integration allows CRAs to tailor returned statuses, suppress specific post-back events, configure billing identifiers and control duplicate order behavior — ensuring the integration fits each client's existing workflows rather than forcing workflow changes.

The BambooHR integration is available through the Accio Enterprise platform and further expands Accio Data's growing ecosystem of ATS and HRIS integrations designed to help CRAs streamline operations, improve service delivery and scale more efficiently.

About Accio Data

Accio Data is a leading technology platform for the background-screening industry, providing secure, scalable, and automated solutions for Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs). For nearly two decades, Accio has helped CRAs streamline operations, improve compliance, and deliver exceptional service through powerful integrations, flexible workflows, and enterprise-grade infrastructure. Trusted by hundreds of CRAs nationwide, Accio Data continues to drive innovation in employment screening technology.

Media Contact

Galen Svanas Svanas, Accio Data, 1 5128589329, [email protected], www.acciodata.com

SOURCE Accio Data