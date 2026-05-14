Accio Data Announces Integration with Drata to Streamline Compliance Documentation and Audit Readiness

Accio Data today announced a new integration with Drata, a leading security and compliance automation platform that helps organizations streamline compliance monitoring and manage audit readiness across frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and GDPR.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accio Data today announced a new integration with Drata, a leading security and compliance automation platform that helps organizations streamline compliance monitoring and manage audit readiness across frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and GDPR.

The integration enables organizations to automatically deliver background screening evidence and status updates from the Accio Enterprise Platform directly into Drata, helping reduce manual compliance workflows and improve visibility for HR, security, and compliance teams.

Unlike traditional ATS or HRIS integrations, the Accio + Drata integration is designed specifically to support compliance operations and audit documentation workflows. Screening requests are not initiated from Drata, but the integration helps organizations more efficiently connect background screening activity with broader compliance and governance initiatives.

"Compliance and audit-readiness are becoming increasingly important considerations throughout the hiring process," said Cody Reeves, CEO of Accio Data. "Our integration with Drata gives CRAs another way to deliver value to clients by helping automate the connection between background screening and compliance documentation."

Key capabilities of the integration include:

Automated evidence delivery — Accio Data's Drata integration automatically delivers background check evidence directly into Drata Personnel records, reducing manual uploads and administrative overhead for HR and compliance teams.

Real-time status synchronization — Organizations can configure background check status updates to flow into Drata custom fields, providing continuous visibility into screening progress without leaving the Drata platform.

Flexible rules-based workflows — The integration allows organizations to define which screening outcomes trigger evidence uploads into Drata, ensuring only relevant results are surfaced within compliance records.

Improved audit readiness — Automated evidence uploads and status synchronization help organizations close the loop between screening and compliance documentation faster while reducing manual touchpoints across the hiring process.

The integration also provides CRAs with an additional value proposition when supporting organizations focused on security, governance, and compliance initiatives. Industries such as SaaS, healthcare, fintech, and enterprise technology increasingly require streamlined documentation and audit-ready hiring processes as part of broader risk management programs.

Customers interested in learning more about the Drata integration or getting started can contact their Accio Senior Client Advisor or submit a support ticket to request the setup guide. Once the guide is provided, clients can complete the Drata-side configuration independently without needing to engage directly with the Drata team.

The Drata integration is available through the Accio Enterprise Platform and continues Accio Data's expansion of integrations designed to help CRAs improve operational efficiency while supporting evolving customer requirements.

About Accio Data

Accio Data is a leading technology platform for the background-screening industry, providing secure, scalable, and automated solutions for Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs). For nearly two decades, Accio has helped CRAs streamline operations, improve compliance, and deliver exceptional service through powerful integrations, flexible workflows, and enterprise-grade infrastructure. Trusted by hundreds of CRAs nationwide, Accio Data continues to drive innovation in employment screening technology.

Media Contact

Galen Svanas, Accio Data, 1 5128589329, [email protected], Accio Data

SOURCE Accio Data