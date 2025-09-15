Accio Data Appoints Cody Reeves as Chief Executive Officer

Reeves assumes the role following the passing of founder Barry Boes in an aviation accident

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accio Data today announced that Cody Reeves has been appointed chief executive officer, effective immediately. Reeves assumes the role following the passing of founder Barry Boes in an aviation accident on August 18.

Reeves, who has been with Accio Data since 2015, has most recently served as chief operating officer, where he has played a central role in shaping the company's operations and customer engagement. In his new role, Reeves will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of product development as well as leading the company's sales and marketing strategy.

"Cody is the perfect choice to lead Accio into its next chapter," said Tron Womack, president and owner of Accio Data. "He has demonstrated a remarkable degree of product ownership and has built very close working relationships with all of our customers. That combination of technical depth and customer trust makes him uniquely qualified to carry forward our mission."

Reeves said he is honored to take on the CEO role and is excited about the opportunities ahead. "I appreciate the faith that Tron has placed in me with this appointment, and I am eager to expand my role in guiding Accio's future." Reeves said. "With the incredible employees and clients we already have in place, I believe the company has never been stronger. It is truly an honor to be chosen to lead Accio into its next chapter."

