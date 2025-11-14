Accio Data Clients Dominate HRO Today's 2025 Baker's Dozen for Enterprise Background Screening

Accio Data CRA customers consistently appear in the annual HRO Baker's Dozen awards.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accio Data, the leading SaaS platform powering background screening companies, is proud to announce that half of the top-ranked enterprise screening providers on HRO Today's 2025 Baker's Dozen use Accio technology to deliver their services.

HRO Today's annual Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings are among the most respected benchmarks in the background screening industry. Rankings are based entirely on feedback from verified enterprise-level human resources and talent acquisition professionals, evaluating providers on breadth of service, size of deals and overall customer satisfaction.

"We're incredibly proud of our clients for achieving this recognition," said Cody Reeves, Accio Data CEO. "Their success reflects the power of partnership — our technology helps them deliver world-class service, but it's their commitment to innovation and client satisfaction that makes them true industry leaders."

Accio Data's platform serves as the engine behind many of the world's most trusted consumer reporting agencies (CRAs), enabling them to compete at the highest level through automation, scalability and deep integration capabilities.

"Accio was built to help our partners grow and stand out," added Tron Womack, Accio Data president. "Seeing them recognized among the best in the industry reinforces our belief that collaboration and flexibility lead to excellence."

Accio Data congratulates all honorees on the 2025 Baker's Dozen list and remains committed to helping every partner deliver unmatched performance, innovation and service in the background screening space. You can see the entire list here.: https://bit.ly/3LUfqX3

Accio Data is a leading provider of SaaS technology for the background screening industry. Its highly configurable platform connects Consumer Reporting Agencies with data providers and applicant tracking systems to streamline workflows, ensure compliance, and deliver fast, accurate results. With its commitment to partnership and innovation, Accio empowers CRAs to compete and grow in an evolving marketplace.

