Accio Data Completes Integration With FACTS to Expand Workplace and School Safety Screening Capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accio Data today announced the successful completion of its integration with FACTS, a Nelnet company, expanding the ability of Accio's consumer reporting agencies (CRAs) to help their customers promote safety in both educational environments and traditional workplaces.

Through this integration, Accio Data CRAs can now support organizations operating in classrooms and professional work environments with enhanced screening and compliance capabilities. The combined solution helps employers and educational institutions make informed decisions that support safer learning and working environments.

"This is another great addition to our HRIS management systems that we believe will be highly beneficial for our customers," said Cody Reeves, CEO of Accio Data. "By integrating with FACTS, we're giving our CRAs additional tools to help schools and employers maintain safe, trusted environments—whether that's in the classroom or the workplace."

FACTS provides mission-critical education technology solutions that strengthen operational efficiency, financial management, enrollment, tuition administration, and family engagement for schools worldwide. Serving more than 12,000 organizations and over 4 million learners, FACTS delivers a comprehensive suite of education technology and financial solutions designed to simplify operations while connecting schools and families through experiences built on trust, insight, and impact.

With more than 35 years of experience in education technology, FACTS supports over 12,000 schools globally, partners with corporate organizations to develop tailored learning and compliance environments and continues to help institutions focus on what matters most—supporting growth, safety, and long-term stability.

About Accio Data

Accio Data is a leading provider of enterprise software and technology solutions purpose-built for consumer reporting agencies. The Accio platform helps CRAs connect data, streamline workflows, and deliver accurate, compliant background screening and workforce intelligence services to employers across industries. With a focus on innovation, security, and scalability, Accio Data empowers CRAs to compete, grow, and adapt in an evolving regulatory and technology landscape.

For more information, visit AccioData.com.

About FACTS

FACTS, a Nelnet company, is a leading provider of education technology solutions supporting school administration, financial management, and family engagement. FACTS serves more than 12,000 organizations and over 4 million learners worldwide with modern education technology, services, and financial solutions designed to strengthen educational institutions and the communities they serve.

For more information, visit FACTSmgt.com.

