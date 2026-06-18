Accio Expands Healthcare Screening Capabilities Through New Vettisure Integration

Accio Data, a leading provider of background screening software solutions, today announced a new integration with Vettisure, giving Accio customers direct access to Vettisure's healthcare compliance and provider screening solution.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accio Data, a leading provider of background screening software solutions, today announced a new integration with Vettisure, giving Accio customers direct access to Vettisure's healthcare compliance and provider screening solution.

The integration enables background screening providers to seamlessly order and manage healthcare-specific screening services from within the Accio platform. Vettisure delivers authenticated, primary-source healthcare compliance data, including exclusions and sanctions, board disciplinary actions, adverse license information, abuse registries, and continuous monitoring alerts.

Healthcare organizations face increasingly complex compliance and credentialing requirements. Through this integration, Accio customers can streamline healthcare screening workflows while gaining access to accurate, verified data that helps reduce compliance risk and support informed hiring decisions.

"Healthcare organizations depend on accurate, timely compliance information, and our customers need trusted tools that help them deliver it efficiently," said Cody Reeves, CEO of Accio Data. "Vettisure has built a strong reputation for providing reliable healthcare screening and compliance data. By bringing Vettisure into the Accio platform, we're giving our customers seamless access to the information they need to support credentialing, hiring, and ongoing monitoring programs without adding complexity to their workflow."

"Healthcare screening requires a level of precision that generic data sources often can't provide," said David Rees, COO of Vettisure. "With Vettisure, we're focused on delivering verified primary-source information that gives screening providers the complete picture—not pages of irrelevant matches to sort through. By integrating with Accio, we're making it easier for customers to access the healthcare compliance data they need to help clients hire confidently, stay compliant, and monitor ongoing risk."

The integration supports healthcare credentialing and compliance programs by providing access to:

Exclusions and sanctions screening

Board disciplinary actions

License verification and adverse license status information

Abuse registry searches

Continuous monitoring alerts

The Vettisure integration is available now through the Accio platform.

For more information about the integration, contact your Senior Client Advisor or visit the Accio Marketplace.

About Accio Data

Accio Data provides modern background screening software that helps consumer reporting agencies automate workflows, improve efficiency, and deliver exceptional client experiences. The Accio platform combines powerful automation, flexible integrations, and AI-driven innovation to help screening providers connect, create, and compete.

About Vettisure

Vettisure provides healthcare compliance and provider screening solutions designed to support credentialing, background screening, and ongoing monitoring programs. Through its Vettisure platform, Vettisure delivers authenticated, primary-source healthcare data that helps organizations mitigate compliance risk, prevent fraud, waste, and abuse, and make informed hiring decisions.

Media Contact

Galen Svanas, Accio Data, 1 15128589329, [email protected], Accio Data

SOURCE Accio Data