Accipiter Radar Technologies Inc. and Moog Inc. team to deliver superior integrated airport safety & security surveillance solutions.

The combination of Moog's Tarsier® FOD system along with Accipiter's Integrated Airport platform technology and Surveillance-to-Intelligence™ (S2I) tools, provide enhanced decision support for airport customers globally.

As manufacturers from around the world introduce new sensors to the market, Accipiter's unique platform ensures that Moog has access to these new and exciting products, all through a single integration interface, ensuring continued support and advancement to operators of the world's most complex airfield environments to optimize their FOD, pavement, wildlife, security, and drone management programs.

Guy Berry, Moog Digital Airfield Solutions Business Unit Director said, "We are excited for the opportunity to work with Accipiter Radar within this new agreement. Accipiter and Moog share fundamental values of exceptional customer support and providing world-class, high-performance solutions. The Accipiter integration platform will ensure that we can deliver the best overall systems to our customers, while futureproofing their deployment and investment."

Simon Jerome, Vice President for Sales & Marketing at Accipiter Radar, said "We are delighted to have signed this collaboration agreement with Moog. Accipiter's Integrated Airport is built upon our core RIN Platform Technology and is designed to bring a multi-sensor, multi-mission, multi-user approach to airport operators. The combination of Moog's Tarsier® FOD system along with our access to a wide range of all domain awareness sensors, coupled with our advanced real-time and historical/analytical Surveillance-to-Intelligence™ (S2I) tools, provides a scalable and affordable offering for our combined customers."

About Accipiter Radar Technologies Inc.

Accipiter Radar is a North American company that develops, sells, and operates high-performance radar and sensor intelligence networks engineered to monitor the environment and characterize the behavior of targets such as small vessels, low flying aircraft, drones, birds, people, and vehicles, as well as distributed phenomenon such as weather, ice. The result is enhanced wide-area safety and security through unprecedented domain awareness for 21st century applications in homeland security, aviation safety and security, public safety, and environmental protection. Accipiter Radar Technologies Inc. of Niagara, Ontario Canada and Accipiter Radar Corporation of Niagara, New York, USA are Targeting a Safer World® and have won business from all levels of government in North America, as well as major corporations and governments in various parts of the world. Additional information about the company can be found at www.accipiterradar.com

About Moog Inc.

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog's high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites, and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the company can be found at www.moog.com. For more information on Moog's Digital Airfield Solutions, visit https://www.moog.com/markets/aircraft/tarsierfod.html.

Media Contact

Simon Jerome, Accipiter Radar, 1 905 228 6888, [email protected], www.accipiterradar.com

