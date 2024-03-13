Accipiter Radar Technologies Inc. to provide Avian Radar System for Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport

Accipiter Radar Technologies Inc. is awarded the contract to supply 3D avian radar to Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.
NIAGARA, ON, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accipiter Radar Technologies Inc., a North American industry leader in the development and deployment of radar intelligent network platforms, including avian & C-UAS surveillance systems for use at civil and military airports, has been awarded the contract for supply of their 3D avian radar system at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. Working with their regional partner, Blue Quadrant Limited, a provider of communication, navigation and surveillance solutions for the Aviation industry, Accipiter's system will be the first avian radar deployment in Kenya and will be used to monitor bird activity in and around the approach and arrival flight corridors, providing tactical and strategic intelligence for airport staff to assess potential risks and act accordingly.
"We are excited to be working with our regional partners and Kenya Airports Authority to provide our proven 3D avian radar system in Nairobi" stated Simon Jerome, Accipiter's Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "Jomo Kenyatta International Airport will be the first airport in the region to embrace this important capability and are setting a high standard for airports in the African Continent".
Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Africa's premier hub and ideal gateway into and out of East and Central Africa. JKIA is the flagship airport of the KAA. The airport boasts of over 40 passenger airlines and 25 cargo airlines. Its importance as an aviation center makes it the pace setter for other airports in the region, serving about 7 million passengers annually.
"KAA have conducted a detailed and rigorous company, technology and due diligence evaluation" stated Shashi Shirol, CEO, Blue Quadrant Limited. "Accipiter has demonstrated that they can deliver the best in class, 3D avian radar capabilities that will meet and exceed the customer's expectations. We look forward to working on this project together."
The Accipiter® avian radar system is expected to be operational by early summer 2024.
About Accipiter Radar Technologies Inc.
Accipiter Radar is a North American company that develops, sells, and operates high-performance radar and sensor intelligence networks engineered to monitor the environment and characterize the behavior of targets such as small vessels, low flying aircraft, drones, birds, people and vehicles, as well as distributed phenomenon such as weather, ice. The result is enhanced wide-area safety and security through unprecedented domain awareness for 21st century applications in homeland security, aviation safety and security, public safety and environmental protection. Accipiter Radar Technologies Inc. of Niagara, Ontario Canada and Accipiter Radar Corporation of Niagara, New York, USA are Targeting a Safer World® and have won business from all levels of government in North America, as well as major corporations and governments in various parts of the world. Additional information about the company can be found at www.accipiterradar.com
About Blue Quadrant Limited
Blue Quadrant Limited is a Nairobi headquartered System Integration company focused on the Aviation and Defence segment. Over the past several years, BQ has successfully delivered critical projects in Aeronautical Information Management, AMHS, Search & Rescue and various Radar solutions and services.
