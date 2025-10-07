Acclaimed Artist Peter Eaton Gurnz Appoints Fastlane as Agency of Record

Partnership Marks New Chapter as Gurnz Prepares to Introduce Defining Work to Global Audience

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peter Eaton Gurnz, acclaimed multidisciplinary artist in photography, sculpture and industrial design, has named Fastlane as his agency of record to lead the next phase of growth for his brand and business in the global fine art market and beyond.

Known for his innovative architectural applications and elegant, yet playful approach to nude photography, Gurnz has built a respected presence within influential art circles spanning over three decades. As a result, his work can be found in notable institutions, private collections, and select museums and galleries worldwide.

Under the partnership, Fastlane will be leading a multi-pronged approach that includes strategic planning, select museum and gallery expansion, and carefully curated pop-up exhibitions as well as publishing rights and inventory management, digital operations and growth marketing.

"I've spent many years building a body of work that speaks for itself. Now, it's time to give it a larger platform," said Gurnz. "Working with Fastlane is about bringing clarity and amplification to my work. The goal isn't to reinvent who I am, but to make my work more accessible at the scale it deserves."

"Peter's work is exceptional. It's raw, deeply compelling, and timeless," said Chris Faust, Founder and CEO of Fastlane. "We're honored to be working with another world-class fine artist to bring his vision forward with the creative rigor and strategic support it deserves."

Rooted in legacy and pursuit of mastery in capturing beauty and intent in moments, Gurnz's work has naturally defied traditional labels his entire career. With Fastlane's guidance, he will bring this legacy forward, refining how his work is seen, shared, and experienced by new audiences through strategic storytelling and market-aligned growth.

To learn more about Peter Eaton Gurnz, visit www.gurnz.com.

About Peter Eaton Gurnz:

Peter Eaton Gurnz is a multidisciplinary artist renowned for his innovative fusion of photography, sculpture, and industrial design. With a background rooted in craftsmanship and a degree from the Rhode Island School of Design, Gurnz creates multidimensional works that challenge traditional boundaries of art. His work is widely acclaimed and can be found in notable institutions, private collections, and select museums and galleries worldwide. He is also the founder of BOXeight Studios, an industry-renowned collective and space dedicated to fostering emerging and established artists. For more information, visit www.gurnz.com.

About Fastlane:

Fastlane is a strategic branding and growth marketing firm with a focus on expanding its valued clients' market share, mind share and heart share. The company's growth and success stem from its highly custom-tailored, short and long-term plans and integrated services that deliver measurable value to its range of B2B and B2C clients across many industries. Fastlane's Centers of Excellence include strategy, branding, marketing, engagement & growth. For more information, visit www.fastlane.co.

Media Contact

Javian Pereira, Fastlane Communications, 1 9736683003, [email protected]

SOURCE Fastlane Communications