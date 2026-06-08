Acclaimed Catskills Resort Hemlock Expands Its 'Adult Camp' Experience With New Adventures, Hobbies And Outdoor Activities

"When most people think of a resort escape, they think they have to choose between adventure and relaxation," said Sims Foster, co-founder of Foster Supply Hospitality. "At Hemlock, you don't. Post this

The newest addition to the property is an Alpine Tower, a towering freestanding climbing structure opening this summer. Standing approximately 40 feet tall, the tower features climbing walls, cargo nets, suspended elements and challenge-course components commonly found at premier summer camps and team-building destinations.

"When most people think of a resort escape, they think they have to choose between adventure and relaxation," said Sims Foster, co-founder of Foster Supply Hospitality. "At Hemlock, you don't. You can spend the morning climbing an Alpine Tower, the afternoon learning beekeeping or getting a massage, and the evening around a fire with a cocktail. That's the experience we're creating—a place where guests can retreat or rev it up, depending on the day"

NEW PROGRAMMING TAPS INTO THE RISE OF HOBBY TRAVEL

As travelers increasingly plan trips around interests and experiences, Hemlock has expanded its calendar with a collection of immersive programming designed to bring people together around shared passions.

Among the property's most distinctive offerings is Honey & Hive, a series of honey tastings, beekeeping experiences and educational workshops led by resident bee expert and educator Donna DeFalco. At Hemlock, the connection to nature extends beyond the hiking trails and gardens to embrace the vital role that pollinators play across the resort's 230-acre mountain sanctuary.

Held on the first Saturday of each month, Bee-licious invites guests to become honey sommeliers for the afternoon through guided tastings that explore the unique flavors, aromas and characteristics of honey influenced by local flora and seasonal conditions.

On the third Saturday of each month, Hive Harmony offers hands-on workshops inspired by the world of bees and beekeeping, from crafting beeswax wraps and propolis products to seasonal hive-focused experiences. Weather permitting, guests may also have the opportunity to suit up and participate in Buzz About hive visits, offering a firsthand look inside an active colony alongside experienced beekeepers.

The resort is also embracing the resurgence of Mahjong, one of the fastest-growing social hobbies in the country. Beginning August 7-9, Hemlock will host its first dedicated Mahjong Weekend led by Mahjong Clara from Chappaqua, NY, bringing together enthusiasts for instruction, gameplay, dining experiences, and social gatherings throughout the property.

For guests seeking an opportunity to recharge and reconnect, Hemlock will host Return to Self, August 14-16, led by Nadia Murdock Fit. The weekend is designed around movement, creativity, reflection and community while enjoying the natural beauty of the Catskills.

A MODERN CATSKILLS STAY WITH GOATS, GARDENS AND SPACE TO ROAM

While many resorts focus on a single experience, Hemlock has intentionally created a destination where guests can move between adventure, relaxation, dining, and discovery throughout the course of a stay.

The property features a resident goat sanctuary, where guests can participate in guided goat hikes that have become one of Hemlock's signature experiences. Visitors can also enjoy arts and crafts workshops, seasonal garden experiences, lawn games, fitness classes, fireside gatherings, and access to the natural beauty that surrounds the property.

The resort's spa, cited as one of the best spas in upstate New York, features an indoor heated pool, hot tub, sauna, steam room, treatment rooms, fitness center, and movement studio offering yoga and fitness classes throughout the year.

For day visitors and local residents, Hemlock also offers Spa Day Pass experiences that include a 60-minute Hemlock Signature Massage or Custom Facial, lunch at Bittersweet restaurant, and full access to the spa, fitness facilities and scheduled classes.

HOLIDAY FAMILY WEEKS OFFER SOMETHING FOR EVERY GENERATION

While Hemlock is best known for ages 16+, the destination also hosts select Family Weeks throughout the year, welcoming multiple generations to experience the property together.

The next Family Week will take place December 20-27 during Winter Break and will feature activities for all ages, family-friendly dining options and plenty of opportunities to explore the outdoors. During Family Week, children ages 15 and under stay free.

THE FUTURE OF THE CATSKILLS GETAWAY

Hemlock is part spa resort, part outdoor adventure lodge, and part adult summer camp.

The addition of the Alpine Tower, expanding hobby-focused programming, immersive experiences like Honey & Hive and Mahjong Weekends, and a growing calendar of events all reinforce the property's vision of what a modern Catskills escape can be.

"We often describe Hemlock as an adult camp," Foster said. "There's something special about giving people permission to play again. Whether that's climbing a tower, hiking with goats, learning Mahjong, exploring beekeeping or spending the afternoon at the spa, our goal is to create experiences people remember long after they check out."

About Foster Supply Hospitality

Foster Supply Hospitality is a collection of acclaimed independent boutique hotels, restaurants, and event destinations in New York's Catskill Mountains, with a strong presence in Sullivan County—one of the region's most established and evolving hospitality corridors.

Founded and operated by husband-and-wife team Sims and Kirsten Foster, the only portfolio of its kind in the Catskills includes hotels The DeBruce, Kenoza Hall, Hemlock Neversink, and the Arnold House and restaurants Otto's and Bittersweet—each offering a distinct expression of modern Catskills hospitality.

The portfolio has earned national recognition from outlets including Vogue, Travel + Leisure, and Condé Nast Traveler, with particular acclaim for its culinary programming and design-forward approach. Foster Supply has become a go-to for destination weddings, corporate retreats, wellness escapes, and all-season fun—supported by lakefront settings, spa offerings, and curated on-property experiences like yoga, hiking with goats, and foraging.

Through its nonprofit, A Single Bite, Foster Supply extends its impact beyond hospitality—providing meals to food-insecure families in Sullivan County while partnering with local schools to promote nutrition education.

About Hemlock in the Catskills

Foster Supply Hospitality's Hemlock is a modern Catskills spa resort located in Neversink, New York. Opened in 2023 by Foster Supply Hospitality, the property combines outdoor adventure, recreation, culinary experiences and relaxation into an all-season destination. Amenities include a destination spa featuring an indoor pool, hot tub, sauna and steam room, a movement studio, goat sanctuary, gardens, farm-to-table restaurant Bittersweet, and a growing collection of activities designed to help guests reconnect with nature, discover new hobbies and create memorable experiences. Easily accessible from New York City, Westchester County, Northern New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut. Hemlock offers guests the opportunity to retreat—or rev it up.

Media Contact

[email protected], Foster Supply Hospitality, 1 6468310745, [email protected], https://www.hemlockneversink.com

SOURCE Foster Supply Hospitality