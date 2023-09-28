Acclaimed Chef David C. Landrigan Appointed Executive Chef of Cohen's Retreat in Savannah, Georgia

Chef David's creative approach with our culinary program blends beautifully with our overall mission of art, food and community. His ability to multi-task with culinary offerings for extra-large groups while providing a stellar experience for our private dining room guests is unparalleled. Tweet this

Landrigan, a native of Upstate New York, has spent the last 15 years in the Savannah area leading culinary concepts and menu creation at renowned restaurants including The Olde Pink House and Circa 1875 French Bistro as well as Lucky Rooster Kitchen + Bar on Hilton Head Island.

"At Cohen's Retreat, we are moving toward refined American cuisine inspired by traditional southern elements coupled with creativity from French and European-style dishes," says Landrigan. "Our seasonal offerings will keep our menu fresh year-round as we utilize locally sourced and in-house grown products and produce."

Open for lunch and dinner Wednesday through Saturday (11 a.m. – 9 p.m.) and brunch Wednesday through Sunday (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.), the menus at Cohen's Retreat change seasonally and provide guests with a marvelous twist of mouth-watering Low Country fare, plated with a hint of artistic whimsy.

Formerly known in its early days as "The Cohen's Old Man's Retreat," Smith transformed the property over the last 10 years, which in addition to the restaurant, now houses the Brown Dog Market, an authentic selection of curated art, jewelry, home decor, accessories and small-batch food items; five event spaces including the Art Tank, which features exposed brick and rustic wood floors with space to seat up to 150 people; and 10 beautifully appointed cottages, each with their own unique and assorted dIcor.

An exclusive partnership Blue Heron Farms, a 5.5-acre former Clydesdale stable in Garden City, GA, will provide Cohen's Retreat with key complimentary ingredients for their dishes through hydroponic and seasonal produce including mushrooms, microgreens and sprouting seeds such as dill, cabbage, basil and beets.

Reservations at Cohen's Retreat can be made HERE.

ABOUT COHEN'S RETREAT

Cohen's Retreat was born from the opportunity to resurrect a Savannah landmark, more affectionately known as "The Cohen's Old Man's Retreat", while creating an environment as colorful and quirky as the gentlemen who once resided here. The modernized version of Cohen's Retreat was immensely influenced by the dynamic matriarch of Ossabaw Island, Eleanor "Sandy" Torrey West. In the words of Sandy, "when you bring creative souls together in an eclectic atmosphere, something magical is revealed." For decades, Sandy's Ossabaw Island Project provided a haven of inspiration for artists, musicians and writers to inhabit the island while developing their creative purpose and endeavors. The basis of the Ossabaw Island Project, otherwise known as "Genesis" was to give people a place with no demands on them, where they could be with other interesting people. Inspired by Sandy's legacy and love for creativity, Cohen's Retreat has been lovingly restored to provide an environment of inspiration. Our vision and overall mission is to allow time, space and creativity to guide us on our path of inspiration to others. The reward for our efforts is a unique destination of art, food and community especially designed for the enjoyment of others. We invite you to explore creative thoughts and refresh your spirit at Cohen's Retreat.

