Acclaimed Chef Steven Fretz to Lead Culinary Vision at Southill, Utah's Luxury Cotswolds-Inspired Village

Chef Steven Fretz joins Southill in Midway, Utah as Culinary Director and Partner, leading two new restaurant concepts

MIDWAY, Utah, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following the successful launch of its third phase of luxury cottage-style homes, Southill, the 30-acre community modeled after the English Cotswolds in Midway, Utah, is expanding its vision with the launch of its culinary program, led by Chef Steven Fretz. As Culinary Director and Partner, Fretz will oversee two signature restaurant concepts, Montblu and Charolais, bringing his nationally recognized culinary perspective to one of Wasatch Back's most ambitious new developments.

After more than two decades building acclaimed kitchens across the country and establishing Michelin-recognized Coast Range, his farm-driven restaurant in California, Chef Steven Fretz is stepping away from day-to-day operations to define the community's culinary direction. The transition marks a personal return to Midway, where his family's roots run generations deep.

"Southill is a rare opportunity to create something meaningful in a place that already holds immense personal significance," said Fretz. "My family's connection to Midway goes back many years, and I've always felt a strong bond with this community and the landscape that surrounds it. To bring everything I've learned throughout my career back to Utah and contribute to the region's evolving culinary identity is incredibly special."

Opening this fall, Montblu will be a French-inspired daytime restaurant built as an entry point into Fretz's world: playful, ingredient-driven, and highly technical beneath a sense of ease. The menu is designed around familiar formats reimagined with craft and storytelling, such as a biscuit-croissant hybrid, layered sandwiches, and robust salads, complemented by a thoughtful beverage program that includes standout non-alcoholic offerings like Valrhona Dark Hot Chocolate, Warm Apple Cider, and house-made Montblu Strawberry Lemonade. Charolais, a refined steakhouse offering an elevated, evening-driven dining experience, will follow in 2027.

Fretz's distinguished career began in San Francisco under Chef George Morrone at Fifth Floor, followed by pivotal roles at celebrated establishments including Arcadia, Saltwater, Bourbon Steak, Stone Hill Tavern, and Michael Mina's XIV. In 2009, Angeleno Magazine named him Best New Chef for his work at Los Angeles hotspot Church Key. Most recently, his work at Coast Range earned consecutive Michelin Guide recognition from 2022 through 2025. At Southill, Fretz will translate this farm-to-table philosophy to the Wasatch Back, collaborating with regional growers and artisans to establish Midway as one of the West's premier destinations for food, hospitality, and design.

ABOUT SOUTHILL

Southill is a 30-acre luxury residential community in Midway, Utah, inspired by the timeless villages of England's Cotswolds and located just south of Park City and Deer Valley East Village. Developed by Utah native Dan Luster, whose portfolio includes Whitaker Farms and Farm Springs, Southill features more than 140 individually crafted cottage-style heirloom homes built using authentic Old World construction techniques. Designed to foster connection through walkable pathways, shared green spaces, and thoughtfully oriented homes with expansive mountain views, Southill is also among the only communities in the United States illuminated by authentic gas lamps. At the heart of the community is a curated culinary program led by Michelin-recognized Chef Steven Fretz, beginning with the opening of the French-inspired daytime restaurant Montblu in 2026. In 2027, the community will welcome the debut of Charolais, an elevated steakhouse, along with a full suite of lifestyle amenities.

Media Contact

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SOURCE SOUTHILL