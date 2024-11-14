Acclaimed Chinese Artist Youben Hu to Showcase Powerful Journey at Los Angeles Beverly Arts (LABA) Biennial International Art Festival

Hu's art reflects a life transformed from hardship to creativity, stemming from his family's exile to China's Taihang Mountains during the Cultural Revolution.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Los Angeles Beverly Arts (LABA) is proud to announce that Youben Hu, a renowned contemporary artist from Beijing, China, will be a featured artist at the LABA Biennial International Art Festival. The LABA selection process for the 2024 LABA Biennial International Art Festival is from 10/28/2024 to 12/28/2024.
Born in 1961, Hu's life and art have been profoundly shaped by a turbulent period in China's history, marked by the Great Leap Forward and Cultural Revolution. His work offers a poignant reflection of resilience, family honor, and creative expression born from hardship.
Hu's family faced intense scrutiny during his childhood, with his father, a professor at Beijing Normal University, targeted by the political regime. At the age of five, Hu's life took a dramatic turn when his family was forcibly relocated to the Taihang Mountains in Hebei Province. This exile came in the middle of a torrential storm, signifying the beginning of a period of poverty and public humiliation that would deeply impact Hu's early years.
In the small mountain village, Hu recalls a stark reminder of his family's status—a large sign outside their home branding them as "Counter-Revolutionary." His father was publicly beaten, and his family suffered the indignities of social ostracism. Despite these hardships, the shifting sociopolitical climate later enabled Hu's family to rebuild their lives, offering Hu the chance to pursue his passion for art.
Hu's encounter with his teacher, Xiaochun Liu, became a turning point, igniting a lifelong dedication to the arts. From 1987 to 1989, he honed his craft through advanced studies at esteemed institutions, including the Painting Academy of Beijing, Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, and China National Academy of Hangzhou. His works today honor his family's resilience, a testament to his journey from adversity to artistic achievement. "Art is my life," Hu declares, underscoring the role of creativity in his path to healing and expression.
In the upcoming LABA Biennial, Hu's work will present not just visual art but a compelling narrative of endurance and triumph. Audiences will gain insight into a life marked by the struggles of the past, yet transcended through the transformative power of art.
About the Los Angeles Beverly Arts (LABA) and the LABA Los Angeles International Art Festival
The Los Angeles Beverly Arts (LABA) and the LABA Los Angeles International Art Festival, along with the Beverly Arts Online Exhibition, bring together artists from all over the world to display their work in a virtual gallery. Visitors can enjoy the artwork of some of the world's most talented and unique artists, who have been carefully selected to participate in this event. The exhibit is open at all times and can be accessed at http://www.thebeverlyarts.com for more information.
Hu's Solo Exhibitions:
2020 Youben Hu Solo Art Exhibition, Marid, Spain
Hangzhou Hotel Solo Installation Art Exhibition, Zhe Jiang
Province
2018 Ao Hu Gallery Solo Installation Art Exhibition, Shezhen
2016 Da Jue Temple Gallery, Jiang Su Province
2014/12 - 2015/1 "Expanding," Today Art Museum Hall 1, Beijing
2014/10Barcelona Solo Exhibition,Barcelona, Spain
2014 German City Hall Solo Exhibition
2014 Beijing Hui Long Work Studio opening Exhibition, Yizhuang, Beijing
2014 Cologne Modern Art Exhibition, Cologne, Germany
2013 Italian Paper Art Museum, Italy
2013 Paper Art Solo Exhibition, Austria
2013 Ao Tu – Youben Hu Art Installation Exhibition, Tianren Co Arts, Hangzhou
2012 Paper Art, Barcelona, Valencia, Spain
2012 Tianren Combined Installation Art Exhibition Concept 4, Tianren Co Arts, Hangzhou
Concepts 4 Installation Art Exhibition, 800 Art District Shanghai
2011 Paper Art, Valencia, Spain
2010 Paper Art, Barcelona, Spain
Youben Hu Solo Art Exhibition, Contrasts Gallery Shanghai
2007 Paper Art, 798 Ren Gallery, Beijing
2005 Paper Art, Munich, Germany
2005 Paper Art, Cologne, Germany
1999 Paper Art, Paris, France
1997 Taihang spirit – Youben Hu Ink Art Exhibition, China Art Museum, Beijing
Group Exhibitions:
2022 Installation Art Exhibition, Today Art Museum, Beijing
2022 Songzhuang Art Festival, "The Black Word," Beijing
2022 Art Exhibition, Changchun
2022 Luohu District Installation Art Exhibition, Shenzhen
2021 Freehand Style 2, Cui Zhenkuan Gallery, Xi'an
Art Installation Exhibition Solo Exhibition, Overseas Chinese Town Gallery, Shenzhen
2021 Contemporary Art Foundation Exhibition, Today Art Museum, Beijing
2020 Red Brick Art Installation Exhibition, Guangzhou
2019 Contemporary Art Exhibition, Song Zhuang, Beijing
2019 Paper Art Installation Exhibition, Hu Peiheng Gallery, Shanghai
International Paper Art Biennale
2019 Freehand Style 2, Cui Zhenkuan Gallery, Xi'an
2019 Freehand Style 2, Cui Zhenkuan Gallery, Xi'an
2015/12 Beijing University Chinese Yearbook Art Collection Exhibition, Minsheng Art Museum, Beijing
2015/10 Chinese Artist Association Biennale Material Exhibition, Ningbo
2015/8 Nanjing Art Exhibition
2015/5 Virtual Environment Art Exhibition, Ming Yuan Art Museum, Shanghai
2014 Chinese Artist Association of the Twelfth National Art Exhibition
2014 China Linyi Art Exhibition
2014 Combined Contemporary Art Exhibition, Hangzhou
2013 Chongqing Contemporary Art Exhibition, Chongqing
2013 Paper Art, Barcelona, Spain
2012 International Biennale Ink Painting Exhibition, Linzhou Henan
2012 Shanghai Contemporary Art Exhibition, Shanghai
2012 The Contemporary Art Exhibition, Tian Ren Yi Hangzhou
2012 Shenzhen Biennale Ink Painting Exhibition, Dafen Art Museum, Shenzhen
2011 Ten people Contemporary Art Exhibition, Duolun Museum Of Modern Art, Shanghai
Awards:
2005 Berlin Museum Silver Award, Germany
2004 Hubei Art Literature Academic Award
Collections:
Bonn Modern Art Museum, Germany
Weimar Museum, Germany
Berlin Museum, Germany
Hong Kong Art Museum
Shanghai Art Museum
Guangdong Art Museum
Today Art Museum
