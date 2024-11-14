Acclaimed Chinese Artist Youben Hu to Showcase Powerful Journey at Los Angeles Beverly Arts (LABA) Biennial International Art Festival

"Art is my life," Hu declares, underscoring the role of creativity in his path to healing and expression. Post this

Hu's family faced intense scrutiny during his childhood, with his father, a professor at Beijing Normal University, targeted by the political regime. At the age of five, Hu's life took a dramatic turn when his family was forcibly relocated to the Taihang Mountains in Hebei Province. This exile came in the middle of a torrential storm, signifying the beginning of a period of poverty and public humiliation that would deeply impact Hu's early years.

In the small mountain village, Hu recalls a stark reminder of his family's status—a large sign outside their home branding them as "Counter-Revolutionary." His father was publicly beaten, and his family suffered the indignities of social ostracism. Despite these hardships, the shifting sociopolitical climate later enabled Hu's family to rebuild their lives, offering Hu the chance to pursue his passion for art.

Hu's encounter with his teacher, Xiaochun Liu, became a turning point, igniting a lifelong dedication to the arts. From 1987 to 1989, he honed his craft through advanced studies at esteemed institutions, including the Painting Academy of Beijing, Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, and China National Academy of Hangzhou. His works today honor his family's resilience, a testament to his journey from adversity to artistic achievement. "Art is my life," Hu declares, underscoring the role of creativity in his path to healing and expression.

In the upcoming LABA Biennial, Hu's work will present not just visual art but a compelling narrative of endurance and triumph. Audiences will gain insight into a life marked by the struggles of the past, yet transcended through the transformative power of art.

About the Los Angeles Beverly Arts (LABA) and the LABA Los Angeles International Art Festival

The Los Angeles Beverly Arts (LABA) and the LABA Los Angeles International Art Festival, along with the Beverly Arts Online Exhibition, bring together artists from all over the world to display their work in a virtual gallery. Visitors can enjoy the artwork of some of the world's most talented and unique artists, who have been carefully selected to participate in this event. The exhibit is open at all times and can be accessed at http://www.thebeverlyarts.com for more information.

Hu's Solo Exhibitions:

2020 Youben Hu Solo Art Exhibition, Marid, Spain

Hangzhou Hotel Solo Installation Art Exhibition, Zhe Jiang

Province

2018 Ao Hu Gallery Solo Installation Art Exhibition, Shezhen

2016 Da Jue Temple Gallery, Jiang Su Province

2014/12 - 2015/1 "Expanding," Today Art Museum Hall 1, Beijing

2014/10Barcelona Solo Exhibition,Barcelona, Spain

2014 German City Hall Solo Exhibition

2014 Beijing Hui Long Work Studio opening Exhibition, Yizhuang, Beijing

2014 Cologne Modern Art Exhibition, Cologne, Germany

2013 Italian Paper Art Museum, Italy

2013 Paper Art Solo Exhibition, Austria

2013 Ao Tu – Youben Hu Art Installation Exhibition, Tianren Co Arts, Hangzhou

2012 Paper Art, Barcelona, Valencia, Spain

2012 Tianren Combined Installation Art Exhibition Concept 4, Tianren Co Arts, Hangzhou

Concepts 4 Installation Art Exhibition, 800 Art District Shanghai

2011 Paper Art, Valencia, Spain

2010 Paper Art, Barcelona, Spain

Youben Hu Solo Art Exhibition, Contrasts Gallery Shanghai

2007 Paper Art, 798 Ren Gallery, Beijing

2005 Paper Art, Munich, Germany

2005 Paper Art, Cologne, Germany

1999 Paper Art, Paris, France

1997 Taihang spirit – Youben Hu Ink Art Exhibition, China Art Museum, Beijing

Group Exhibitions:

2022 Installation Art Exhibition, Today Art Museum, Beijing

2022 Songzhuang Art Festival, "The Black Word," Beijing

2022 Art Exhibition, Changchun

2022 Luohu District Installation Art Exhibition, Shenzhen

2021 Freehand Style 2, Cui Zhenkuan Gallery, Xi'an

Art Installation Exhibition Solo Exhibition, Overseas Chinese Town Gallery, Shenzhen

2021 Contemporary Art Foundation Exhibition, Today Art Museum, Beijing

2020 Red Brick Art Installation Exhibition, Guangzhou

2019 Contemporary Art Exhibition, Song Zhuang, Beijing

2019 Paper Art Installation Exhibition, Hu Peiheng Gallery, Shanghai

International Paper Art Biennale

2019 Freehand Style 2, Cui Zhenkuan Gallery, Xi'an

2019 Freehand Style 2, Cui Zhenkuan Gallery, Xi'an

2015/12 Beijing University Chinese Yearbook Art Collection Exhibition, Minsheng Art Museum, Beijing

2015/10 Chinese Artist Association Biennale Material Exhibition, Ningbo

2015/8 Nanjing Art Exhibition

2015/5 Virtual Environment Art Exhibition, Ming Yuan Art Museum, Shanghai

2014 Chinese Artist Association of the Twelfth National Art Exhibition

2014 China Linyi Art Exhibition

2014 Combined Contemporary Art Exhibition, Hangzhou

2013 Chongqing Contemporary Art Exhibition, Chongqing

2013 Paper Art, Barcelona, Spain

2012 International Biennale Ink Painting Exhibition, Linzhou Henan

2012 Shanghai Contemporary Art Exhibition, Shanghai

2012 The Contemporary Art Exhibition, Tian Ren Yi Hangzhou

2012 Shenzhen Biennale Ink Painting Exhibition, Dafen Art Museum, Shenzhen

2011 Ten people Contemporary Art Exhibition, Duolun Museum Of Modern Art, Shanghai

Awards:

2005 Berlin Museum Silver Award, Germany

2004 Hubei Art Literature Academic Award

Collections:

Bonn Modern Art Museum, Germany

Weimar Museum, Germany

Berlin Museum, Germany

Hong Kong Art Museum

Shanghai Art Museum

Guangdong Art Museum

Today Art Museum

Media Contact

Monica Matulich /PRHollyood, Los Angeles Beverly Arts, 1 3103839502, [email protected], https://www.thebeverlyarts.com/

SOURCE Los Angeles Beverly Arts