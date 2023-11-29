Acclaimed Fine Artist, Maureen Gaffney Wolfson Exhibits Work at Grand Opening of Art Gallery in the San Fernando Valley

My vision for the Maureen Gaffney Wolfson Art Gallery is to showcase how art has the power to transcend boundaries and to evoke emotional reactions. But, perhaps most importantly today, art has the power to give hope Post this

"The Maureen Gaffney Wolfson Gallery celebrates creativity and inclusion—beckoning artists, art lovers, and our friends and neighbors in the greater Los Angeles community to join us in celebrating the magic and power of art," she added.

Born and raised in Boston, Gaffney Wolfson moved to Los Angeles in the 1960s and began work as an actor, model, and singer. She secured a recurring role on the Red Skelton Show and starred alongside Raquel Welch in Swinging Summer. She also appeared in the most popular television shows of the day, including Perry Mason, starring Raymond Burr.

Gaffney Wolfson also became a subject favored by famed fashion photographer Andre De Dienes, renowned for his iconic photos of Marilyn Monroe.

She received formal artistic training at the Arts Students League Of New York, under the tutelage of Thomas Fogarty and David Laffell. In 1983, Gaffney Wolfson was recognized as the Woman Artist of the Year by the International Beaux-Arts.

Gaffney Wolfson's oil-on-canvas, giclee-on-canvas, and acrylic-on-canvas paintings are reflective of her perspective on the unique environments around her. Her compositions are societal, historical, religious, natural, imaginative, and autobiographical.

On Saturday, the grand opening celebration of the Maureen Gaffney Wolfson Art Gallery will feature opening remarks from California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, and a ribbon cutting with Nick Montana, President of the Porter Ranch Chatsworth Chamber of Commerce.

On Sunday, the event will feature welcoming comments from former Mayor of Calabasas, and Chair of the Valley Economic Alliances, Fred Gaines, and a special ribbon cutting ceremony by Calabasas Chamber of Commerce CEO, Lisa Clayden.

The grand opening festivities include live chamber music, hors d'oeuvres, surprise high-profile guests, and a private meet-and-greet with the artist.

Beyond her exhibition and the grand opening celebrations, Gaffney Wolfson plans to make the gallery available for a variety of events. "My hope is that the gallery will serve as a gathering place to inspire and motivate others to pursue their unique artistic craft, whatever that may be," she said.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of works will support non-profit organizations supporting the arts and children's causes.

About the Artist

Maureen Gaffney Wolfson has been entertaining audiences in a variety of mediums for over 40 years. She has transformed her career from being a model, actress, singer, and dancer to a world-renowned painter. Gaffney Wolfson has been recognized for her contributions to the arts by the State of California, Los Angeles County, the City of Los Angeles, the City of Calabasas, the Downey Sister Cities Association, Beverly Hills City Council, and others. www.maureengaffneywolson.com

About the Maureen Gaffney Wolfson Art Gallery Grand Opening

Dates: Saturday, December 2, 2023, 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Sunday, December 3, 2023, 1:00 pm- 5:00 pm

Location: 19860 Plummer Street, Chatsworth, CA 91311

RSVP & Inquiries: [email protected]

Media Contact

Holly Bachman, Maureen Gaffney Wolfson Art Gallery, 1 2137258054, [email protected], https://maureengaffneywolfson.com/

SOURCE Maureen Gaffney Wolfson Art Gallery