Acclaimed Independent Film "St. Michael of the City" Selected for Garden State Film Festival

"Every scene was meticulously planned and executed with an eye towards the language of cinema, the way the camera moves, the lighting choices, blocking of talent. Everything was with purpose and I think it shows. Beyond that the talent on display is immeasurable." - Jeff Stewart, Director, "St. Michael of the City".

The Garden State Film Festival is New Jersey's premier independent film festival, showcasing a diverse range of works from local and international filmmakers. "St. Michael of the City" joins a prestigious lineup of independent cinema, offering audiences a unique opportunity to experience thought-provoking stories.

The film introduces us to Michael (played by Adam Ratcliffe), who, after a seven-year absence, returns to his hometown only to discover that the more things change, the more they stay the same. The local gang, led by Paulie (Brian Anthony Wilson), continues its extortion practices, while Michael's cousin, Cuz (Interdonato), laments the unrecognized efforts that have expanded their operations. Amidst this, Michael's reunion with his former love, Diane (Jensen Jacobs) — who has since married Paulie — complicates his intentions for returning. Despite his past, Michael finds himself drawn back into the gang's illicit activities, all while grappling with the underlying motivations for his return and the possibility of rekindling old flames.

"We're excited to be featured in the Garden State Film Festival as this is a true Jersey based film based in the heart of Trenton, NJ", Adam Ratcliffe, who plays the lead role as Michael.

"Saint Michael Of The City" navigates the complexities of loyalty, love, and the unyielding grip of one's past, posing the question of whether one can ever truly escape the shadows of home.

Learn more about "St. Michael of the CIty" at the Garden State Film Festival here: https://prog.tsharp.xyz/en/gsff/2024/film/10309/Saint-Michael-Of-The-City

