Acclaimed Non-Profit Studio T Arts & Entertainment Announces Nationwide Expansion and Innovative 36,000 Square Foot Sacramento Facility

"Miss Tee is breaking the mold of what it means to shape our future world leaders by creating equitable and one-of-a-kind spaces..." - Design Faculty at USC's Graduate School of Architecture and Practice Area Leader for Art & Culture, Kevin Sherrod Post this

"Our excitement in Studio T Arts and Entertainment's substantial growth is a testament to the constant demand for effective youth programs," expressed Miss Tee. "The momentum we've achieved underscores the necessity for high-quality initiatives that yield results. Our Arts-rich programming not only facilitates hope and healing but empowers trauma-informed youth to break cycles of poverty through the invaluable skills of earning a dollar and paying it forward. As we embark on this capital expansion, my birthday wish is for substantial support from corporations genuinely committed to the well-being and success of tomorrow's leaders, by investing in organizations like Studio T Arts that stand at the forefront of transforming lives."

Design Faculty at USC's Graduate School of Architecture and Practice Area Leader for Art & Culture, Kevin Sherrod emphasized, "As Black and Brown people, traditionally we inherit spaces that aren't designed uniquely for us. With this revolutionary expansion, Miss Tee is breaking the mold of what it means to shape our future world leaders by creating equitable and one-of-a-kind spaces across the nation for young people who aren't traditionally considered."

Studio T Arts' commitment to fostering life skills, career opportunities, and social impact will expand with new locations in cultural and technological hubs, including Tulsa, OK, Philadelphia, PA, Harlem, NY, and Atlanta, GA by 2026. Additionally, Studio T Arts & Entertainment will launch a mobile app featuring Miss Tee's tech-enabled learning platform, PasstoClass.com.

Miss Tee, recognized as a pioneering founder in arts education and social impact, has garnered accolades such as Forbes Culture 50 Champion, "Woman of the Year" by Assembly Member Kevin McCarty, and Hub Magazine's "Exceptional Women of Color." She is also a board member of California Arts Council and Chair of the Americans for The Arts' Arts Education Council.

Learn more about Studio T Arts and Entertainment and the Innovation Factory by watching this video.

MS. TEE'S "DANCING INTO FIF-TEE" SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

Thursday, January 11, 2024

Studio T Arts & Entertainment Innovation Factory Meet & Greet ( 7:00-9:00 pm PT ) 1215 Del Paso Blvd Sacramento, CA 95815 (RSVP)

) 1215 Del Paso Blvd 95815 (RSVP) Complimentary Dance Lessons

Hip Hop Dance Class 6:00 pm -7:00 pm

Latin Dance Class 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Friday, January 12, 2024

Sneaker Ball ( 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm PT ); Open to the Public, All Ages; 1215 Del Paso Blvd Sacramento, CA 95815 (RSVP)

); Open to the Public, All Ages; 1215 Del Paso Blvd 95815 (RSVP) Red carpet arrivals and Studio Tours ( 6:00 pm PT-7:00 pm PT )

) Event program includes Studio T Arts Documentary, Dance Party, DJ Battle and more

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Golden Red Carpet Gala ( 6:00 pm PT - 10:00 pm PT ); Private Event - Invite Only

Sunday, January 14, 2023

Miss Tee's Birthday Church Day (RSVP)

Birthday Church Day (RSVP) Calvary Christian Center, 2667 Del Paso Blvd, Sacramento, CA , CalvaryChristian.com ( 11:00 am-1:00 pm PT )

For more information and updates, visit StudioTArts.org and follow @StudioTDance on Instagram.

About Studio T Arts & Entertainment

Founded by Tamaira "Miss Tee" Sandifer in 2005, Studio T Arts & Entertainment provides social services and job skills through the performing and visual arts to aid youth and their families in developing confidence, community leadership, and a desire to thrive beyond their perceived limitations. Originally established as an elite training facility specializing in hip hop and urban dance instruction, Studio T's graduates have traveled the globe working with artists like Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Usher, Britney Spears, Selena Gomez, Rihanna, Chris Brown, Beyonce, and many others. In addition to being featured in movies, music videos, commercials, and on television shows like America's Got Talent and So You Think You Can Dance, Studio T alumni have won international and regional Hip Hop dance titles and were voted "Best in Sacramento."

Media Contact

Crystal Willis, LOOP, 1 8187704582, [email protected], LoopStudios.com

Antoinette Williams, LOOP, [email protected]

SOURCE LOOP