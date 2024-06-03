Acclaimed Women-Owned Business AVIE! Medspa in Leesburg, VA Adds IV Therapy to Menu of Best-in-Class Services

IV therapy is an ideal treatment option for anyone looking to promote optimal wellness. Post this

Improve skin tone, texture and radiance

Increase energy levels, reduce stress and improve immune function

Enhance athletic performance and support a healthy metabolism

Boost overall mood and sleep quality

Reduce irritability, bloating and discomfort

Combat hangover symptoms

Provide migraine relief and more

The AVIE! team is honored to be able to serve the Loudoun County community for 15 years and counting as a small, women-owned business. Since opening in 2009, AVIE! has been dedicated to providing the highest level of treatments available, along with top-quality training, care and client experience.

To learn more or schedule a consultation, please call 703.737.0197 or visit http://www.aviemedspa.com today.

About AVIE! Medspa & Laser Center

AVIE! Medspa & Laser Center has been offering the latest in cosmetic medical spa treatments in a relaxing spa environment in Leesburg, Virginia since opening in March 2009. Owner and Master Aesthetician Kim Marinetto, RN, in conjunction with Medical Spa Director Tammy Dominick, CRNP, and their highly skilled team of nurses, nurse practitioners and aestheticians, provide specialized cosmetic and aesthetic programs so each of their clients' needs are addressed on an individual basis with personalized follow-ups.

Aesthetic treatments at AVIE! have minimal to no downtime. Services include Mommy Makeover, EMSCULPT®, EMSCULPT NEO®, EMTONE®, Halo®, Moxi® "prejuvenation," microneedling, VirtueRF Microneedling, CoolSculpting® Elite, Ultherapy®, Botox®, Juvéderm® Ultra XC, Juvéderm® Ultra Plus XC, Vollure® XC, Voluma® XC, Volbella® XC, Kybella® submental fat reduction, Upneeq® (eyelid-lift drops), chemical peels, MicroLaserPeel®, BBL® HERO™ photofacials, HydraFacial® MD, ClearV® laser vein treatment, sclerotherapy, dermaplaning, SkinTyte® II laser skin tightening, ProFractional® laser skin resurfacing, laser hair removal, professional skin analysis, PRP/PRFM facial rejuvenation treatments, vitamin B12 shots and IV therapy. AVIE! has performed over 425,000 Botox and dermal filler treatments since 2009. AVIE! also carries physician-level skin care. Consultations are complimentary and financing is available. For more information, please call 703.737.0197 or visit http://www.aviemedspa.com.

About Kim Marinetto, RN & Master Aesthetician

Kim Marinetto has over 34 years of experience as a registered nurse. In the past 16 years, she has focused her practice on cosmetic medicine, adding to her credentials a Medical Aesthetician Certification in 2006, along with additional certifications in Botox Cosmetic, facial fillers, sclerotherapy and various advanced laser systems. Kim is a Master Aesthetician in the state of Virginia. Additionally, Kim is an Aesthetic Provider Council member for Alastin® Skincare USA. She has done extensive training on laser technology and her coursework is recognized by the AMA.

About Tammy Dominick, CRNP & Medical Spa Director

Tammy Dominick brings over 15 years of medical and surgical ICU experience to the AVIE! nursing team. She is an energetic and passionate NP who delivers excellent procedure skills and loves sharing her knowledge and expertise of aesthetics with AVIE!'s clients. Tammy is always continuing her education and knowledge of aesthetics and takes every opportunity to be part of a training, seminar and/or course.

Media Contact

Kim Marinetto, AVIE! Medspa & Laser Center, 703.737.0197, [email protected], http://www.aviemedspa.com/

SOURCE AVIE! Medspa & Laser Center