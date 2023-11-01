Acclaimed Women-Owned Business AVIE! Medspa in Leesburg, VA, Announces Biggest Sale of the Year with Annual Black Friday Beauty Bash on Nov. 24

All are welcome to come by or call AVIE! to take advantage of event-only Black Friday savings. Post this

Where: AVIE! Medspa and Laser Center, 552 Ft Evans Rd, Suite 101 Leesburg, VA 20176

20176 When: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. , Friday, Nov. 24

, Call AVIE! at 703.737.0197 or come by to purchase

Guests will enjoy holiday refreshments and event-only specials.

As a small, women-owned business, AVIE! is both proud and humbled to be able to serve the Loudoun County community for 14 years and counting. They are committed to excellence in training, care and client experience, from consultation to results.

To learn more or schedule a consultation, please call 703.737.0197 or visit http://www.aviemedspa.com today.

About AVIE! Medspa & Laser Center

AVIE! Medspa & Laser Center has been offering the latest in cosmetic medical spa treatments in a relaxing spa environment in Leesburg, Virginia since opening in March 2009. Owner and Master Aesthetician Kim Marinetto, RN, in conjunction with Medical Director Khalique Zahir, MD, and their highly skilled team of nurses, nurse practitioners and aestheticians, provide specialized cosmetic and aesthetic programs so each of their clients' needs are addressed on an individual basis with personalized follow-ups.

Aesthetic treatments at AVIE! have minimal to no downtime. Services include Mommy Makeover, EMSCULPT®, EMSCULPT NEO®, EMTONE®, Halo®, Moxi® "prejuvenation," microneedling, VirtueRF Microneedling, CoolSculpting® Elite, Ultherapy®, Botox®, Juvéderm® Ultra XC, Juvéderm® Ultra Plus XC, Vollure® XC, Voluma® XC, Volbella® XC, Skinvive™, Kybella® submental fat reduction, Upneeq® (eyelid-lift drops), chemical peels, MicroLaserPeel®, BBL® HERO™ photofacials, HydraFacial® MD, ClearV® laser vein treatment, sclerotherapy, dermaplaning, SkinTyte® II laser skin tightening, ProFractional® laser skin resurfacing, laser hair removal, professional skin analysis, PRP/PRFM facial rejuvenation treatments, exosomes and growth factors, vitamin B12 shots and blepharoplasty by Dr. Zahir. AVIE! has performed over 425,000 Botox and dermal filler treatments since 2009. AVIE! also carries physician-level skin care. Consultations are complimentary and financing is available. For more information, please call 703.737.0197 or visit http://www.aviemedspa.com.

About Kim Marinetto, RN & Master Aesthetician

Kim Marinetto has over 34 years of experience as a registered nurse. In the past 16 years, she has focused her practice on cosmetic medicine, adding to her credentials a Medical Aesthetician Certification in 2006, along with additional certifications in Botox Cosmetic, facial fillers, sclerotherapy and various advanced laser systems. Kim is a Master Aesthetician in the state of Virginia. Additionally, Kim is an Aesthetic Provider Council member for Alastin® Skincare USA. She has done extensive training on laser technology and her coursework is recognized by the AMA.

About Khalique Zahir, MD

Dr. Khalique Zahir, medical director of AVIE! Medspa and Laser Center, graduated from West Virginia School of Medicine and is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and The American Board of Surgery. Dr. Zahir practiced general surgery from 1992–1999 at West Virginia University and St. Mary's Hospital, then cosmetic, plastic and reconstructive surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center from 1999–2001. Dr. Zahir also holds a Virginia Medical License and a Maryland Medical License. He has written over 20 articles published in national health journals and is an assistant clinical professor of surgery at VCU School of Medicine.

