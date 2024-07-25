Acclaimed Women-Owned Business AVIE! Medspa in Leesburg, VA Expands Best-in-Class Service Menu with Semaglutide, Tirzepatide & EMFACE®

Acclaimed AVIE! Medspa and Laser Center in Loudoun County, Virginia is now offering two weight management medications, semaglutide and tirzepatide, as well as EMFACE® non-surgical facial rejuvenation.
LEESBURG, Va., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AVIE! Medspa and Laser Center in Loudoun County, Virginia is proud to now offer medically managed weight loss with semaglutide and tirzepatide, as well as EMFACE® non-surgical facial rejuvenation by BTL Aesthetics. These new and exciting treatment additions are a testament to the AVIE! team's philosophy of improving clients' quality of life through life-changing services.
About medically managed weight loss
The medically managed weight loss program at AVIE! includes semaglutide and tirzepatide as well as IV therapy, L-Carnitine and B12 injections. Weekly semaglutide or tirzepatide injections are administered in the AVIE! office during clients' weekly touch-bases.
Semaglutide, a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA), and tirzepatide, a dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and GLP-1 RA, can help:
- Curb hunger
- Enhance feelings of fullness after eating
- Aid in long-term weight loss and weight management
- Reduce risk of long-term health problems associated with obesity
About EMFACE
FDA-cleared since 2022, EMFACE is the first treatment to target facial structure from the inside out as well as combine synchronized radiofrequency (RF) energy and high-intensity facial electromagnetic stimulation (HIFES™). While its synchronized RF heats the dermis to stimulate new collagen and elastin growth, its HIFES completes 75,000 contractions in 20 minutes to create a more lifted, youthful appearance without surgery.
Non-invasive EMFACE facial rejuvenation can help:
- Restore skin elasticity, strength and suppleness
- Lift eyebrows and jowls
- Tighten loose skin on face and neck
- Reduce fat on the chin area
- Produce natural-looking results
The AVIE! team is honored to be able to serve the Loudoun County community for 15 years and counting as a small, women-owned business. Since opening in 2009, AVIE! has been dedicated to providing the highest level of treatments available, along with top-quality training, care and client experience.
To learn more or schedule a consultation, please call 703.737.0197 or visit http://www.aviemedspa.com today.
About AVIE! Medspa & Laser Center
AVIE! Medspa & Laser Center has been offering the latest in cosmetic medical spa treatments in a relaxing spa environment in Leesburg, Virginia since opening in March 2009. Owner and Master Aesthetician Kim Marinetto, RN, in conjunction with Medical Spa Director Tammy Dominick, CRNP, and their highly skilled team of nurses, nurse practitioners and aestheticians, provide specialized cosmetic and aesthetic programs so each of their clients' needs are addressed on an individual basis with personalized follow-ups.
Aesthetic treatments at AVIE! have minimal to no downtime. Services include Mommy Makeover, EMSCULPT®, EMSCULPT NEO®, EMTONE®, EMFACE®, Halo®, Moxi® "prejuvenation," microneedling, VirtueRF Microneedling, CoolSculpting® Elite, Ultherapy®, Botox®, Juvéderm® Ultra XC, Juvéderm® Ultra Plus XC, Vollure® XC, Voluma® XC, Volbella® XC, Kybella® submental fat reduction, Upneeq® (eyelid-lift drops), chemical peels, MicroLaserPeel®, BBL® HERO™ photofacials, HydraFacial® MD, ClearV® laser vein treatment, sclerotherapy, dermaplaning, SkinTyte® II laser skin tightening, ProFractional® laser skin resurfacing, laser hair removal, professional skin analysis, PRP/PRFM facial rejuvenation treatments, semaglutide, tirzepatide, vitamin B12 shots and IV therapy. AVIE! has performed over 425,000 Botox and dermal filler treatments since 2009. AVIE! also carries physician-level skin care. Consultations are complimentary and financing is available. For more information, please call 703.737.0197 or visit http://www.aviemedspa.com.
About Kim Marinetto, RN & Master Aesthetician
Kim Marinetto has over 34 years of experience as a registered nurse. In the past 16 years, she has focused her practice on cosmetic medicine, adding to her credentials a Medical Aesthetician Certification in 2006, along with additional certifications in Botox Cosmetic, facial fillers, sclerotherapy and various advanced laser systems. Kim is a Master Aesthetician in the state of Virginia. Additionally, Kim is an Aesthetic Provider Council member for Alastin® Skincare USA. She has done extensive training in laser technology and her coursework is recognized by the AMA.
About Tammy Dominick, CRNP & Medical Spa Director
Tammy Dominick brings over 15 years of medical and surgical ICU experience to the AVIE! nursing team. She is an energetic and passionate NP who delivers excellent procedure skills and loves sharing her knowledge and expertise of aesthetics with AVIE!'s clients. Tammy is always continuing her education and knowledge of aesthetics and takes every opportunity to be part of a training, seminar and/or course.
