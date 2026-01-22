Accokeek Welcomes New Townhome Community from Caruso Homes

"The homes are laid out in a way that actually fits how people live these days, and the location gives buyers options - nature, nearby shopping, and an easy path into D.C." Post this

Manning Square Towns offers luxury two-car garage townhomes with three to five bedrooms, two to four bathrooms, and interior living spaces ranging from approximately 1,783 to more than 3,300 square feet.

With pricing from the $400s, Manning Square Towns offers buyers the chance to own a new home in Southern Maryland without sacrificing space or location.

"We spent a lot of time getting this one right, and we've really been looking forward to opening," said Jozette Adams, New Home Sales Consultant for Manning Square Towns. "The homes are laid out in a way that actually fits how people live these days, and the location gives buyers options. Nature, nearby shopping, an easy path into D.C. when they need it… Residents here get a ton of flexibility in how they live and spend their time."

Family-friendly amenities are built right into the community to elevate everyday living. Residents get access to a clubhouse, a multi-sport court with tennis, basketball, and pickleball, multiple playgrounds, and open spaces with walking paths and benches.

These amenities create natural places to get together, exercise, or relax outside without leaving the neighborhood.

The Patuxent features a two-car garage that opens at the front of the home, with main living spaces located on the level above. Inside, an open layout centers around a large kitchen island that connects seamlessly to the dining and great room, creating a space that works well for everyday living and entertaining.

Buyers can personalize the home with options and upgrades, such as a fireplace, a covered deck, a sunroom, or additional finished living space on the lower level.

The owner's suite upstairs includes a private bathroom and walk-in closet, as well as additional bedrooms and a conveniently located laundry room.

The Magothy takes a different approach, with garage access tucked behind the home and a layout that allows the main living areas to face the neighborhood and green spaces.

The lower level can be finished as a recreation room, study, or additional bedroom, so that there's flexibility as needs change.

Like all Caruso Homes communities, Manning Square Towns has countless design selections, finishes, and upgrade options, giving buyers the freedom to tailor their home to fit their vision and budget.

For many buyers, location matters as much as the home. This is one of the community's strongest features.

This community is minutes from Piscataway Park and the Potomac River, where fishing piers, trails, kayak launches, and scenic views offer an easy escape into nature.

Shopping and dining options are close by at Manokeek Village Center, while National Harbor is just 12 miles away and filled with restaurants, entertainment, and waterfront attractions.

The community also provides quick access to Washington, D.C., Southern Maryland, and Northern Virginia.

Sales are now underway at Manning Square Towns. Prospective buyers are encouraged to explore available homesites, review floor plan options, and learn more about personalization opportunities at www.carusohomes.com or by contacting Caruso Homes at (301) 517-7314.

Founded in 1986, Caruso Homes has established itself as a leader in superior quality and craftsmanship in new home construction and design. Serving Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, Caruso Homes is renowned for its commitment to providing unparalleled personal care and attention throughout the home-building process. To date, Caruso Homes has earned the trust of more than 5,000 homeowners, reinforcing its position as a respected and reliable builder across the region.

