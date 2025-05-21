Accomplished Retina Specialist Joins Renowned Retina Practice in New York

Kunal K. Dansingani, MBBS, MA, FRCOphth, is now part of Vitreoretinal Consultants of NY

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vitreoretinal Consultants of NY (VRC) is pleased to announce that Dr. Kunal K. Dansingani, an experienced and accomplished retina specialist and surgeon, has joined their retina practice, making it possible for even more patients across the Tri-State Area to access world-class vision care. Dr. Dansingani will see patients at VRC's Westbury, Hauppauge, Riverhead, Shirley, and Great Neck locations.

Dr. Dansingani earned his Bachelor of Arts at the University of Cambridge and graduated from the Royal Free Hospital and University College London Medical School. After postgraduate training in Ophthalmology, he completed fellowships in Vitreoretinal Surgery and Medical Retina at Moorfields Eye Hospital, London. He completed an additional fellowship in the United States, focused on research, at the Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York, where he developed his interests in retinal imaging using innovative techniques.

Certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology, Dr. Dansingani sees patients at the offices of Vitreoretinal Consultants of New York. His consultation style has been described as informative and collaborative, allowing patients to confidently make complex decisions about their care. He's committed to providing high-quality patient care and clear explanations of conditions and treatment options. Dr. Dansingani is also dedicated to teaching and has trained many residents and fellows at various academic institutions.

Dr. Dansingani remains up-to-date and innovative in his field. He has published on various aspects of retinal disease and ocular imaging while also being a reviewer for several high-profile medical journals. He is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology, and the Research Committee of the International Retinal Imaging Society.

The experienced retina specialists at VRC utilize the latest equipment to diagnose and treat the full spectrum of retinal conditions, including age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy, retinal vein and artery occlusions, retinal tears and detachments, and more at their centers on Long Island and greater New York area. Patients can schedule appointments Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm. Call 631-234-5666 for more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Dansingani.

About Vitreoretinal Consultants of New York

Vitreoretinal Consultants of NY is the premier retinal care destination for patients across Long Island, Queens, NYC, and beyond. Founded in 1981, their team of nationally recognized retina specialists and surgeons have established themselves as distinguished physicians, compassionate providers, and key thought leaders in the retina care community.

Individuals looking to learn more about VRC's state-of-the-art retina services and/or the participation requirements for various clinical trials are invited to contact Kristen D'Amore at [email protected] or call 516-466-0390 ext. 222.

