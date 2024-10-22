Accord Telecommunications Collaborative, LLC and OCM Engineering Announce Strategic Vendor Partnership to Advance Broadband Interconnection Among Members

Accord Selects OCM to spearhead fiber plant and interconnection, ushering in the next phase of 400G+ infrastructure advancement.

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accord Telecommunications Collaborative, LLC (Accord) and OCM Engineering (OCM) announce a strategic collaboration to propel telecommunications infrastructure advancements across the Midwest region. This relationship marks a noticeable turning point in Accord's efforts to close the middle-mile digital divide and improve connectivity to rural communities.

James Tanneberger, CEO of Accord Telecommunications Collaborative, expressed confidence in OCM, stating, "We recognize the immense value that OCM Engineering brings to the table. Their commitment to excellence and client satisfaction aligns perfectly with our vision for expansion in the Midwest region. Together, we are poised to advance telecommunications infrastructure and enhance connectivity for communities across our network."

Andy Purcell, CEO of OCM Engineering, conveyed his excitement regarding the partnership, stating, "Accord is a forward-thinking organization dedicated to enhancing life and business in rural America. We are thrilled to contribute our expertise and innovative solutions to support Accord's mission of expanding broadband and network connectivity across the Midwest."

"By teaming up with OCM Engineering, Accord gains access to a suite of specialized engineering services tailored to meet the evolving needs of the utility and telecom sectors," said Jerry Haver, Accord's Vice President of Operations and Business Development. "OCM's services are essential for accelerating Accord's network deployment through seamless outside plant operations and interconnection management to our members and provider partners."

Accord is a middle mile telecommunications company owned by a mix of 26 electric cooperatives and telecommunications companies providing critical and life-enhancing services to their communities. Accord and its owners operate over 50,000 miles of fiber, ready to provide access to telecom providers and robust services to business customers. For more information, please visit www.accordtelcom.com.

Founded on a bedrock of core values, including safety, integrity, and quality, OCM has been a trusted leader in engineering solutions for over 25 years. OCM offers a

comprehensive range of services, including joint use agreements, permitting, distribution engineering, utility pole data collection, outside plant engineering, GIS records updates, and relocations. At OCM, we pride ourselves on delivering tailored solutions that exceed expectations and bring visions to life. For more information, please visit www.ocmgroups.com.

