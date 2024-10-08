Accordia Health Launches School-Based Mental Health Services for Coosa County Schools

Accordia Health has unveils a new initiative offering school-based mental health services via telehealth technology, tailored specifically for the Coosa County School District. This innovative approach seeks to break down barriers to care, providing students with easy access to vital mental health resources. By bringing professional support directly into the school environment, Accordia Health aims to bolster student well-being and academic success, both in and out of the classroom.
ROCKFORD, Ala., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accordia Health is proud to announce the launch of its new school-based mental health services using telehealth, specifically designed for students in the Coosa County School District. This initiative aims to provide accessible, high-quality mental health care to students, ensuring they receive the support they need to thrive in the classroom and at home.
The importance of mental health cannot be overstated. With the increasing pressures and challenges faced by young people today, it is crucial to offer robust mental health support. Studies have shown that early intervention and consistent mental health care can significantly improve students' academic performance, social skills, and overall well-being.
Accordia Health's new telehealth services will allow students to connect with licensed clinicians during school hours, providing a convenient and confidential approach. This eliminates the barriers of distance and transportation, offering a sense of relief to students and their families, making it easier for them to access the care they need.
"We are thrilled to offer this vital service to the students of Coosa County," said Tuerk Schlesinger, CEO of Accordia Health. "Mental health is a critical component of overall well-being, and by leveraging telehealth, we can ensure that every student has access to the care they need, regardless of their circumstances. Our goal is to support our young people's mental and emotional health, helping them achieve their full potential."
Accordia Health's licensed clinicians are trained to address a wide range of mental health issues, including anxiety, depression, stress management, and behavioral concerns. The secure and user-friendly telehealth platform ensures students, and their families can easily navigate and access services.
For more information about Accordia Health's telehealth mental health services for Coosa County School students, (256) 377-8008.
**About Accordia Health**
Accordia Health is a leading provider of comprehensive health services, deeply committed to improving the health and well-being of the communities we serve. Our team of dedicated professionals offers a wide range of medical, dental, and behavioral health services to individuals of all ages. Accordia Health is a Federally Qualified Health Center, and offers a sliding fee discount program.
April Douglas, Accordia Health, 251-544-4639, [email protected], accordia-health.org
