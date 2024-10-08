Accordia Health Launches School-Based Mental Health Services for Coosa County Schools

Mental health is a critical component of overall well-being, and by leveraging telehealth, we can ensure that every student has access to the care they need, regardless of their circumstances. Post this

"We are thrilled to offer this vital service to the students of Coosa County," said Tuerk Schlesinger, CEO of Accordia Health. "Mental health is a critical component of overall well-being, and by leveraging telehealth, we can ensure that every student has access to the care they need, regardless of their circumstances. Our goal is to support our young people's mental and emotional health, helping them achieve their full potential."

Accordia Health's licensed clinicians are trained to address a wide range of mental health issues, including anxiety, depression, stress management, and behavioral concerns. The secure and user-friendly telehealth platform ensures students, and their families can easily navigate and access services.

For more information about Accordia Health's telehealth mental health services for Coosa County School students, (256) 377-8008.

**About Accordia Health**

Accordia Health is a leading provider of comprehensive health services, deeply committed to improving the health and well-being of the communities we serve. Our team of dedicated professionals offers a wide range of medical, dental, and behavioral health services to individuals of all ages. Accordia Health is a Federally Qualified Health Center, and offers a sliding fee discount program.

Media Contact

April Douglas, Accordia Health, 251-544-4639, [email protected], accordia-health.org

SOURCE Accordia Health