Accordia Health Offers Free Sports Physicals in July in Coosa County

By offering free sports physicals, we aim to eliminate any barriers to access and encourage all student-athletes to seize this opportunity. Our utmost priority is ensuring our young athletes have the best health and fitness to compete. Post this

Injury Prevention: These physicals play a crucial role in preventing sports-related injuries and ensuring the safety of our young athletes by identifying potential risk factors and physical limitations.

Health and Safety: Detecting health issues like heart conditions, asthma, or other medical concerns ensures athletes are healthy enough to participate.

Compliance: Alabama schools require a current physical to participate in sports programs.

Baseline Data: Establishing a health baseline can be helpful for future medical treatments or in case of sports-related injuries.

Accordia Health's team of experienced healthcare professionals will conduct comprehensive physicals, including assessments of medical history, vital signs, physical fitness, and a thorough examination of the musculoskeletal system.

"At Accordia Health, we are deeply committed to the health and well-being of our community's youth," Kimberly Parker, CRNP, emphasized. "By offering free sports physicals, we aim to eliminate any barriers to access and encourage all student-athletes to seize this opportunity. Our utmost priority is ensuring our young athletes have the best health and fitness to compete."

To schedule a free sports physical for your child, please call Accordia Health at (256) 377-8008. Accordia is located at 9518 U.S. Hwy 231| Rockford, Alabama 35136.

Media Contact

April Douglas, Accordia Health, 2515444639, [email protected], accordia-health.org

SOURCE Accordia Health