Accordia Health Offers Free Sports Physicals in July in Coosa County

Accordia Health is dedicated to promoting a healthy and active community in Coosa County. A summer initiative to provide free sports physicals at its Rockford location is one of the many ways it supports local families by ensuring young athletes begin their sports seasons strong and healthy.
ROCKFORD, Ala., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accordia Health is thrilled to announce that it will provide free sports physicals for all student-athletes at its Coosa County location throughout July 2024. This initiative ensures that all young athletes are well-prepared and safe to participate in their upcoming sports seasons without any financial burden.
Sports physicals, also known as pre-participation physical examinations (PPE), are essential for student-athletes as they help identify any underlying health conditions that could pose risks during athletic activities. These examinations are crucial for:
Injury Prevention: These physicals play a crucial role in preventing sports-related injuries and ensuring the safety of our young athletes by identifying potential risk factors and physical limitations.
Health and Safety: Detecting health issues like heart conditions, asthma, or other medical concerns ensures athletes are healthy enough to participate.
Compliance: Alabama schools require a current physical to participate in sports programs.
Baseline Data: Establishing a health baseline can be helpful for future medical treatments or in case of sports-related injuries.
Accordia Health's team of experienced healthcare professionals will conduct comprehensive physicals, including assessments of medical history, vital signs, physical fitness, and a thorough examination of the musculoskeletal system.
"At Accordia Health, we are deeply committed to the health and well-being of our community's youth," Kimberly Parker, CRNP, emphasized. "By offering free sports physicals, we aim to eliminate any barriers to access and encourage all student-athletes to seize this opportunity. Our utmost priority is ensuring our young athletes have the best health and fitness to compete."
To schedule a free sports physical for your child, please call Accordia Health at (256) 377-8008. Accordia is located at 9518 U.S. Hwy 231| Rockford, Alabama 35136.
