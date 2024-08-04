Accordia Health recognizes National Health Center Week Aug. 4 - 10

National Health Center Week is a time to celebrate the important work that health centers do every day. Post this

"National Health Center Week is a time to celebrate the important work that health centers do every day," said Tuerk Schlesinger, CEO of Accordia Health. "We are committed to providing high-quality, accessible healthcare to our communities and positively impacting the lives of those we serve."

Throughout National Health Center Week, Accordia Health will be actively engaged in a range of community-centered activities. These activities are designed to promote health and encourage proactive health management. They include health screenings for seafood workers in South Mobile County, patient appreciation days at all locations, and recognition of board and staff members' contributions.

Accordia Health is a Federally Qualified Health Center that provides primary care specializing in psychiatric care to children and adults in Mobile and Coosa counties. It is the primary care arm of AltaPointe Health, a leading behavioral health provider for more than 60 years.

April Douglas, Accordia Health, 251-544-4639

