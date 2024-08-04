Accordia Health recognizes National Health Center Week Aug. 4 - 10

Accordia Health provides whole-person health care through a clinical team that includes physicians, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, medical assistants, behavioral health specialists, care coordinators, and community health workers. National Health Center Week is a powerful reminder of how deeply community health centers influence the well-being of the communities and individuals they serve.
MOBILE, Ala., Aug. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accordia Health is proud to join health centers nationwide in celebrating National Health Center Week (NHCW) from Aug. 4 – 10. This annual celebration recognizes health centers' vital role in providing quality, affordable healthcare to millions of Americans, regardless of their ability to pay.
National Health Center Week is an opportunity to highlight the services and contributions of community health centers like Accordia Health. This year's theme, Powering Communities Through Caring Connections, underscores health centers' critical role in building healthier communities and advancing public health.
"National Health Center Week is a time to celebrate the important work that health centers do every day," said Tuerk Schlesinger, CEO of Accordia Health. "We are committed to providing high-quality, accessible healthcare to our communities and positively impacting the lives of those we serve."
Throughout National Health Center Week, Accordia Health will be actively engaged in a range of community-centered activities. These activities are designed to promote health and encourage proactive health management. They include health screenings for seafood workers in South Mobile County, patient appreciation days at all locations, and recognition of board and staff members' contributions.
Accordia Health is a Federally Qualified Health Center that provides primary care specializing in psychiatric care to children and adults in Mobile and Coosa counties. It is the primary care arm of AltaPointe Health, a leading behavioral health provider for more than 60 years.
