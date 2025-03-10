Accordion Announces Strategic Acquisition of Salesforce Division of Kavaliro

Accordion will now provide industry leading advisory and implementation solutions across Salesforce's suite of tools, including Agentforce, Data Cloud, Revenue Cloud, Commerce Cloud, Service Cloud, and Sales Cloud. Post this

"We are proud to have built industry leading expertise, enabling our clients to harness the full power of Salesforce for CPQ and billing process optimization," said Miguel Boland, who will join Accordion from Kavaliro as a Senior Director. "We're also excited to be at the forefront of leveraging Agentforce to further transform revenue lifecycle management. Joining Accordion allows us to offer an even broader universe of PE-backed CFO solutions that will empower them to drive meaningful value creation using Salesforce tools."

The acquisition adds a team of highly respected Salesforce experts to Accordion's community of financial and technology professionals serving the Office of the CFO. The team Accordion is acquiring has built a strong reputation for excellence, with notable achievements including the successful implementation of Salesforce CPQ and Billing directly for Salesforce. They have also been named a Revenue Cloud Partner Advisory Board Member, a Billing Certified Partner, and earned Agentforce Partner certification.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Accordion to oversee the growth of our CFO Tech practice, which now includes the industry's most robust Salesforce offering," said Shah. "This technology stack, along with emerging AI and digital solutions, serves as the engine powering the finance function. Now, more than ever, CFOs need help and guidance to optimize their tech stack and incorporate automation in ways that fuel the type of value creation their sponsors demand. Accordion stands alone as a CFO technology partner that uniquely understands both the intricacies of finance infrastructure and the nuanced requirements of the PE-backed CFOs using these systems."

About Accordion

Accordion is a financial consulting firm uniquely focused on private equity. Rooted in data and technology, Accordion's expertise lives at the intersection of sponsors and PE-backed CFOs. Our team helps drive value creation for clients, with services supporting the Office of the CFO across all stages of the investment lifecycle—including foundational accounting, strategic financial planning and analysis enhancement, CFO-led performance, transaction support, and turnaround and restructuring solutions. All of Accordion's services are powered by deep expertise in data and analytics, CFO-specific technology, and finance-led transformations. Accordion is headquartered in New York with ten offices around the globe.

About Kavaliro

Kavaliro is an award-winning professional services firm with offerings across the United States. Founded in Orlando in 2010, Kavaliro offers professional, technical and workforce solutions with agility, assurance and authenticity within the government and commercial sectors. Kavaliro excels at providing clients with integrated custom solutions, identifying and connecting the most qualified professionals to create solutions for companies' critical projects. Ensuring the ongoing success of all types of businesses, Kavaliro's full suite of services include Workforce Solutions; Managed IT Services; Project Services; and Government, Defense & National Security. Visit www.kavaliro.com

Carrie Kalish, Accordion, 1 917-657-3155, [email protected], https://www.accordion.com

