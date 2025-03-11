Accordion Expands Global Reach with Launch of European Operations

We will be the first PE-focused consulting partner specialising in the office of the CFO in the European market. Post this

According to the firm's forthcoming survey of 100 European PE-backed CFOs and 100 European PE firms, 99% of sponsors say that, given the limits of multiple expansion, they need their portfolio CFOs to prioritise value creation above all else. However, 69% of these same sponsors believe that their European portfolio CFOs will need substantial help meeting their value creation expectations.

"Enter Accordion," said Atul Aggarwal, President of Europe, Accordion. "We will be the first PE-focused consulting partner specialising in the office of the CFO in the European market. With a laser-like focus on helping clients enhance EBITDA and maximise returns, Accordion will bring our hands-on, established best practices to a European market that must now prioritise value creation, given limited multiples and the urgency to exit to return money to LPs. At the same time, we understand that the European market is a bit of a different animal, and we are tailoring these best practices to honour and reflect the market's nuances."

Rooted in data and technology, Accordion's team will help European clients drive value creation with services supporting the office of the CFO across all stages of the investment lifecycle—including foundational accounting, strategic financial planning and analysis enhancement, CFO-led performance, transaction support, and turnaround and restructuring solutions. As Data & Analytics has become an increasingly important enabler of value creation in PE, all of these solutions are powered by Accordion's deep expertise in Data & Analytics, CFO-specific technology, and finance-led transformations.

Added Howard Dawber, Deputy Mayor of London for Business and Growth, "London is open —to business, to talent, to innovation, and there is huge demand from global industries for expansion here. It's great to see Accordion choose London to base their European operations, which highlights the importance of our capital as a vital destination for global businesses, as we build a better, more prosperous London for all."

Accordion serves over 300 sponsors and 1,000-plus portfolio CFOs globally, with at least a dozen of those PE firms based in Europe. The firm's office— its 10th globally—is located in the iconic Piccadilly Square neighbourhood.

