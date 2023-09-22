Account Executive Justin Klinkenberg Joins Woolpert to Support Utilities, Broadband Projects

Justin's unique geospatial project and product development experience and network with government and commercial leaders is impressive. Tweet this

Prior to the acquisition, Woolpert and Optimal GEO worked together on multiple geospatial projects for clients that included the U.S. Geological Survey, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

"Over the years, I've had the opportunity to work alongside the Woolpert team and see the firm's commitment to client support," Klinkenberg said. "I've always admired Woolpert for its history and innovation in the geospatial industry and I'm honored to now be a part of it."

Woolpert Senior Vice President Mike Battles said that Klinkenberg's tenure as a client manager makes him a natural fit for this role and complements the expertise of the team.

"Justin's unique geospatial project and product development experience and network with government and commercial leaders is impressive," Battles said. "We're confident that he will help provide exceptional support for our existing and future clients."

