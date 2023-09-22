Account Executive Justin Klinkenberg Joins Woolpert to Support Utilities, Broadband Projects

Klinkenberg will lead customer support for federal and commercial clients.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woolpert has hired Account Executive Justin Klinkenberg to support electric utility and broadband community development clients, programs, and projects. Klinkenberg brings 13 years of product development experience specific to geospatial business needs.
Klinkenberg graduated from the University of North Alabama with a degree in professional geography and has supported GIS clients across the Southeast U.S. for nearly a decade. He provided geospatial analysis, project management, and business development for Alabama-based Optimal GEO, where he helped deliver photogrammetric mapping, orthoimagery, lidar, and GIS data to defense and federal intelligence communities until 2020. Woolpert acquired Optimal GEO in 2021. The merging of the two firms expanded their geospatial capabilities and expertise, while deepening their geospatial presence in this region of the country.
Prior to the acquisition, Woolpert and Optimal GEO worked together on multiple geospatial projects for clients that included the U.S. Geological Survey, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
"Over the years, I've had the opportunity to work alongside the Woolpert team and see the firm's commitment to client support," Klinkenberg said. "I've always admired Woolpert for its history and innovation in the geospatial industry and I'm honored to now be a part of it."
Woolpert Senior Vice President Mike Battles said that Klinkenberg's tenure as a client manager makes him a natural fit for this role and complements the expertise of the team.
"Justin's unique geospatial project and product development experience and network with government and commercial leaders is impressive," Battles said. "We're confident that he will help provide exceptional support for our existing and future clients."
About Woolpert
Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG), and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private, and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is a Global Top 100 Geospatial Company, a Top 100 ENR Global Design firm, earned six straight Great Place to Work certifications, and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity, and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. Woolpert has over 2,000 employees and more than 60 offices on five continents. For more, visit woolpert.com.
Media Contact
Lynn Rossi, Woolpert, 312-837-2017, [email protected], https://woolpert.com/
SOURCE Woolpert
Share this article