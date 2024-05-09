Accounting and Advisory Firm Brown Plus Welcomes New Team Members

#4 Best Mid-Sized Accounting Firm to Work For Continues to Grow

FREDERICK, Md., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading accounting and advisory firm, Brown Plus, is pleased to announce that the Firm has hired two new team members in Pennsylvania and Maryland:

Helen Badman joined the Firm as an Employee Specialist. She brings over 20 years of experience, including implementing talent management strategies, conducting workforce planning, optimizing human resources (HR) processes and full-cycle recruitment. She is a graduate of Penn State University. Helen is located at the Brown Plus office in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

Makaloba ('Mak') Barandao joined Brown Plus as an Audit Senior Associate, specializing in accounting and auditing services. Mak earned his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration in Accounting from Towson University. He is located at the Brown Plus office in Westminster, Maryland.

ABOUT BROWN PLUS

Brown Plus is a leading accounting and advisory firm, providing attest, tax and advisory services to clients across the United States. Brown Plus is nationally ranked the #4 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category and a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic. In 2023, Brown Plus was named the #1 Best Place to Work in PA in the medium-sized company category for the fourth consecutive year. Learn more at http://www.brownplus.com.

