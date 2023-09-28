Accounting Association CPAmerica adds Paro as Preferred Provider

"We are excited to partner with CPAmerica as a Preferred Provider to help support the association's member firms and deliver value-added resources," said Jason Nahani, Chief Revenue Officer at Paro. Tweet this

"With the current lack of new CPA candidates entering the industry, many accounting firms continue to encounter issues around identifying quality talent to help them meet business demand," said Jason Nahani, Chief Revenue Officer at Paro. "Paro's growth platform offers access to a network of highly qualified, on-demand accounting experts to help set CPA firms up with the right approach to grow their business for sustainable success. We are excited to partner with CPAmerica as a Preferred Provider to help support the association's member firms and deliver value-added resources."

Paro is one of more than 60 CPAmerica Preferred Providers and is eager to work with member firms to provide services and resources that will improve their efficiency.

"We are pleased to welcome Paro as our newest Preferred Provider," said Grace Horvath, president & CEO of CPAmerica. "Paro's platform of staff augmentation services, on-demand expertise and more will help our members as they grow and plan for the future. Adding Paro as a Preferred Provider to support our member firms' long-term success continues to strengthen our association."

About CPAmerica, Inc.:

CPAmerica, Inc. is an accounting association made up of independent certified public accounting firms that is built on four key goals: to continuously improve; to make more money; to strengthen relationships among member firms; and to bring prestige to firms both domestically and internationally. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global, an accounting network with 230+ independent accounting and advisory services firms in 145+ countries that have a combined firm revenue of $4.9 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at http://www.cpamerica.org.

About Paro:

Paro is an AI-powered marketplace that delivers finance and accounting solutions to businesses through a combination of expert fractional talent, data-driven tools and guiding insights. By harnessing the power of people and technology, our growth platform provides flexible options, ranging from transaction processing support to corporate development and financing strategy, to solve core business challenges and drive growth. The result enables businesses and experts to go beyond even their loftiest goals. Learn more about Paro at https://paro.ai.

