Accounting Firm Brown Plus Welcomes Three New Team Members

#4 Best Mid-Sized Accounting Firm to Work For Continues to Grow

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading accounting and advisory firm, Brown Plus, is pleased to announce that the Firm has welcomed three new team members:

Chase Gillis started with Brown Plus as an intern and is now an Outsourced Accounting Associate. He graduated from Lebanon Valley College with a Bachelor's degree is Music Business and a minor in Accounting. Chase is located at the Brown Plus office in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

Allison Haug, CPA, joined the Firm as an Audit Senior Manager with 12 years of experience. She specializes in accounting and audits of insurance companies. Allison graduated from Rowan University in New Jersey with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting. She works remotely.

Hanna Provost joined the Firm as an Administrative Assistant with 11 years of administrative experience, including office management, system administration, customer service and clerical support. She is located at the Brown Plus office in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

ABOUT BROWN PLUS

Brown Plus is a leading accounting and advisory firm, providing attest, tax and advisory services to clients across the United States. Brown Plus is nationally ranked the #4 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category and a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic. In 2023, Brown Plus was named the #1 Best Place to Work in PA in the medium-sized company category for the fourth consecutive year. Brown Plus was also named one of the 2024 Best Companies to Work for in Maryland by The Daily Record. Learn more at http://www.brownplus.com.

Media Contact

Jeshanah Fox, Marketing Director, Brown Plus, 717.761.7171, [email protected], www.brownplus.com

SOURCE Brown Plus