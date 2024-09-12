Accounting Industry Veteran & Thought Leader, Matthew Lescault Co-Hosts Unofficial Sage Intacct Podcast

"In addition to his years of experience in running an outsourced accounting service practice, Matt knows the Sage Intacct product and ecosystem inside-out." - Blake Oliver, founder and CEO, Earmark Post this

Earmark CPE is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Accountants and CPAs that tune into podcasts such as The Unofficial Sage Intacct Podcast can get continued education credits for their efforts via the Earmark app.

Matt Lescault founded Lescault & Walderman in 2006 to provide financial services to small businesses. In early 2020, Lescult & Walderman identified a need to enhance their capabilities in implementation, integration, and technology consulting. To address this, Lescault & Walderman acquired two South African firms: AWCape, a Platinum Sage Business Partner specializing in Sage software solutions, including consulting, implementation, and cloud hosting, and Applico, focusing on training services. These acquisitions provided us with full control over the delivery process—from sale to implementation and ongoing support.

Lescault's regular co-hosts on the podcast are Doug Lewis, Director at The Visionary Group, which provides specialist M&A and practice management services to accounting firms; and Emily Madere, a Sage Intacct expert and Senior Business Development Representative at EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world.

Blake Oliver, the founder and CEO of Earmark, said: "Sage Intacct is one of the cloud-native financial solutions of choice in North America, spurring strong demand in our community for an expert podcast with in-depth commentary about Sage Intacct news and developments.

"I am excited to have attracted Matt as one of our hosts. In addition to his years of experience in running an outsourced accounting service practice, Matt knows the Sage Intacct product and ecosystem inside-out. Given Lescault and Walderman's multinational presence, he offers a global view on the latest accounting trends and Sage news."

The content offers a candid and fun perspective on the latest trends in the Sage Intacct world, offering both strategic insights and practical advice. Content will resonate with nearly anyone with a professional interest in accounting and the Sage ecosystem, including Sage Intacct endusers, accounting practice owners, CFOs, controllers, and small and medium business owners.

Recent topics have included:

A deep dive into Sage Intacct's latest product release notes with hosts. This episode breaks down key updates across four main areas: strengthened financials, industry insights, ease of use, and platform power.

A guide to the many products and players that comprise the Sage ecosystem, along with insights into the strengths and use cases for Sage 50, Sage 100, Sage Intacct, and X3. The hosts also touch on marketplace partners and how they extend Sage's functionality.

A discussion with Erik Neilssen of DataBlend about the evolving landscape of data integration in finance and accounting.

Matthew Lescault said: "I've seen firsthand how transformative the Sage Intacct platform can be for businesses, as well as some of the challenges. I'm enjoying sharing these insights with our listeners and talking to Doug and Emily about the latest trends, best practices, and innovations in the Sage ecosystem."

ABOUT LESCAULT & WALDERMAN

Lescault and Walderman is a business consulting firm that provides Accounting, Bookkeeping and CFO Services to small to medium businesses across the United States. We also have a growing presence in Africa through our subsidiary, AWCape, which we acquired in 2022. Our experienced accounting team of qualified professionals have decades of combined business consulting

services experience in a wide variety of industries.

We partner with our clients to ensure the selection and implementation of the ideal software solution, the design, and deployment of effective accounting processes, the maintenance of accurate and reliable bookkeeping systems, and the creation and analysis of useful CFO-level reports. In addition to our in-house CFO, Controller, Bookkeeping, And Consulting Services, we also maintain established working relationships with third-party vendors to deliver a single, trustworthy, reliable solution.

Visit https://www.l-wconsulting.com/ for more.

About AWCape:

AWCape is a Platinum Sage Business Partner dedicated to providing top-tier financial, HR & Payroll and business management solutions. With a focus on customer success, AWCape offers a range of services designed to help businesses streamline their operations and achieve their goals. Following the merger with Lescault and Walderman, AWCape continues to strengthen its global footprint and capabilities.

For more info: http://www.awcape.co.za

About Earmark: Founded in 2022, Earmark is the leading platform for accounting and tax professionals to earn CPE and CE through podcast courses. With a growing library of educational and entertaining podcast courses accessible through its mobile and web apps, Earmark provides a convenient, flexible, and high-quality continuing education experience. Earmark is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Earmark is registered with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) as an approved continuing education (CE) provider.

For more info: https://www.earmark.app

