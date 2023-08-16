Accounting Today Names Two CPAmerica Member Firm Managing Partners to 2023 MP Elite

"I listen and hear what they have to say so we can continually improve," Lee Cohen said, adding that, at the height of the Great Resignation, "We sat with each employee to see how the firm could improve. And we implemented those ideas." Tweet this

Listening to their people is also a priority for Cohen at LMC. "I listen and hear what they have to say so we can continually improve," Cohen said, adding that, at the height of the Great Resignation, "We sat with each employee to see how the firm could improve. And we implemented those ideas." Accounting Today also shared that with 85 staff members, the 10% turnover rate Cohen has achieved at LMC should make him the envy of his peers and a model for others.

Past CPAmerica members recognized as an Accounting Today MP Elite include:

- 2012 MP Elite – David Graling, Gelman, Rosenberg & Freeman CPAs

- 2015 MP Elite – Gregory Burbach, Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C.

- 2015 MP Elite – Michael Gillis, DMJ & Co., PLLC

- 2017 MP Elite – Alton Miyashiro, N&K CPAs, Inc.

- 2019 MP Elite – Seth McDaniel, Frazier & Deeter, LLC

- 2020 MP Elite – Jackie Cardello, GRF CPAs & Advisors

For the complete listing of Accounting Today's 2023 MP Elite, please visit: https://www.accountingtoday.com/list/the-2023-mp-elite

