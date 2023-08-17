Accounting Today Recognizes Full Sail Partners on the 2023 VAR 100 List for Another Year

Full Sail Partners is ranked among the Top 100 VARs again according to Accounting Today.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It is official. Once again, Full Sail Partners is listed among Accounting Today's Top 100 Value-Added Resellers (VARs). This means that Full Sail Partners continues its ranking as one of the leading value-added resellers in the accounting industry and even moved up in rank for 2023.
Each year, Accounting Today chooses the top 100 VARs which are selected from firms focused on sales and implementation of accounting and enterprise resources planning (ERP) software. Being on the list for another year acknowledges the accomplishments of these firms in the accounting software space. Full Sail Partners' ranking again for 2023 shows that Accounting Today continues to be confident in its services and accounting knowledge incorporating inclusive software.
As always, in utilizing its resources, Full Sail Partners remains focused on recognizing the specific needs of the clients it serves. The sales and consulting teams strive to really partner with clients to find the best solution based on individual needs. Moreover, as a VAR, Full Sail Partners stays future focused carefully considering how client needs evolve over time and what the key trends are resonating across the professional services industry.
"Recognizing the crucial role knowledgeable VARs play in understanding client-specific business needs, our clients seek to collaborate with such experts," noted Sarah Gonnella, VP of Marketing and Sales. "At Full Sail Partners, we were early to acknowledge a shift towards succinct content, offering concise coverage on pertinent topics to engage more effectively with clients and prospects alike."
As to noteworthy trends for this year, according to the 2023 report, leading VARs continue to be greatly impacted by the ever-evolving state of technology. The migration to cloud computing continues to accelerate and top VAR firms are consistently working with clients to capitalize on opportunities provided by the cloud. The unique nature of the cloud enables firms to manage in ways that on-premise computing does not provide. Post pandemic, with many clients still operating remotely or using a hybrid model, tools to help with communication, document sharing, and collaboration are needed and most commonly cloud based.
Additionally, based on the 2023 VAR 100 report, firms are intrigued by artificial intelligence (AI), particularly models like ChatGPT which is cloud-based. There is a lot of client interest in the topic of AI and a willingness to explore available applications. Also, with cloud investments being remote, there has been the need to pay even more attention to cybersecurity. There have been rising numbers of cyber-attacks and scams targeting businesses. Furthermore, the report reflects that, in the face of economic pressure, firms have been embracing automation to shore up operations for more efficiency.
For more information about the 2023 Top 100 VARs, download the ranking here The VAR 100 | Accounting Today. Accounting Today is a leading provider of online business news for the accounting community, offering breaking news, in-depth features, and a host of resources and services.
Connecting thousands of project-based firms, Full Sail Partners identifies critical resources to create fast, efficient, and cohesive companies. As a Deltek Premier Partner and creator of the Blackbox Connector, our team helps professional services firms fully integrate their business processes by connecting their front end and backend systems. We provide technology consulting, business solutions, and application hosting for both Vision and Vantagepoint. Full Sail Partners has received the Deltek Partner of the Year and the Marketing Excellence Award multiple times throughout our firm's history. Keep Your Business on Course.
