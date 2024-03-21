Accounting Today releases its Unleashing the Power of AI research report, exploring the unfolding role of AI overall, and generative AI more specifically, in accounting

"Even if a firm isn't interested in what AI can do for them, their clients almost certainly will be. And if other firms advance in AI faster, the technology mismatch could encourage potential clients to turn elsewhere." Post this

But even with those expectations, the majority of accountants are not using generative AI in particular, have no plans to do so in the near future and do not plan to pay a premium for staff with generative AI skills.

"This lack of fluency most likely has to do with accountants' hesitation about AI itself — specifically a lack of trust for the technology to autonomously perform major tasks and decisions," says Janet King, VP of Research at Arizent. "Accountants are particularly concerned that AI could degrade both client relationships and their own skills, while introducing new ethical concerns and biases. They also express worries about inaccurate information, client data exposure and cybersecurity."

Developments like international standards, regulatory oversight and further education on AI could make accountants more comfortable with AI adoption. 79% of survey participants report that there need to be international standards and stronger guardrails that govern the use of AI in their profession.

Education is also key to adoption, and 42% say that they are attending virtual events and webinars on AI, 41% are reading content about AI in general business news and 40% are doing so in specialized news publications.

"Accountants are not prone to chase trends. Historically, they tend to approach new things with caution and prudence, including new technologies," says Dan Hood, Editor-in-Chief at Accounting Today. "The risk here is that even if a firm isn't interested in what AI can do for them, their clients almost certainly will be. And if other firms advance faster in AI, the technology mismatch could encourage potential clients to turn elsewhere."

To read more about the intersection of personal and professional use of AI, sentiment regarding perceived benefits and risks, current organizational use, and the predicted impact on the workforce, download the full report here: https://www.accountingtoday.com/research-report/accountings-reluctant-ai-revolution

Research methodology

The research for this report was conducted online by Arizent, parent company of Accounting Today, in January 2024 among 226 accounting professionals.

For more information on this survey or other Arizent research, contact:

Janet King

Vice President, Research

Arizent

[email protected]

M 207-807-4806

