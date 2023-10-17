Accountix Expands Beyond Santa Barbara Headquarters to Camarillo and Ventura County

We recognize that every business is different, so we work with our clients to pair the best people, implement the best processes, and use the best technology to solve their specific accounting problems. Tweet this

Accountix has provided its services to clients across diverse industries as seen on its website. Notable clients include Bruce Lee Family Company, non-profits such as CALM and TV Santa Barbara, the up-and-coming tequila company Casa Del Sol, the fast-growing Language Network group of interpretation companies, and well-known restaurants like Lilac Patisserie and Recipes Bakery.

The team at Accountix holds certifications in various technology integrations commonly used in their work. These certifications include being a Quickbooks Online ProAdvisor Elite Firm, Gusto Pro Partner, BILL Certified, Fathom Certified Advisor, Syft Certified Pro Advisor, and Expensify Approved Accountant. They are affiliated with professional associations like CalCPA and CMA, and further support the industry through sponsorship of Ventech Emerging Venture and Technology Forum.

The expansion to Camarillo and Ventura County will be spearheaded by Accountix's, Leah Timmons. Her leadership will play a pivotal role in bringing Accountix's unique accounting department approach to Camarillo and the greater Ventura County's business community. Accountix intends to become deeply involved in the local business community just as it is in Santa Barbara. "We want to be on every business professional's short-list when asked what bookkeeping firm they recommend. I am so excited for Accountix to be part of the community that I have been so closely a part of for over 15 years," said Timmons.

Accountix's tech-savvy accounting department approach helps clients address issues that can be a result of using certain bookkeeping practices, which some view as outdated or limiting. Their team-based approach also brings efficiency, scalability, and analytical skills that until now may have been unattainable to small business owners. By combining this client-centric approach with technology know-how, Accountix partners with entrepreneurs to transform and grow their company or reach business goals.

"We are excited to expand our presence into Camarillo and the greater Ventura County area by bringing our innovative accounting and bookkeeping services to the local business community," said Van Haas, founder, and CEO of Accountix. "We recognize that every business is different, so we work with our clients to pair the best people, implement the best processes, and use the best technology to solve their specific accounting problems. We are so very excited to be part of this vibrant business community."

For more information visit http://www.accountixsolutions.com.

About Accountix

Since 2015, we've helped our growing family of clients transform their accounting departments into lean, mean, number-crunching machines. We want to be the best team of approachable accountants on the planet that not only gets your numbers right but helps you achieve your financial dreams. Our purpose is to solve your hard business problems and give you the right numbers and the best advice so that you can focus on what you do best.

Media Contact

Emily Neglia, Marketing Maven, 8622198066, [email protected]

SOURCE Accountix