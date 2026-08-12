accūrō Solutions Named to the Inc. 5000 for the Second Consecutive Year

"Our clients trust us with critical payment integrity programs, and that trust has fueled our growth. We have never set out to be the loudest company in our industry—just the one that consistently delivers. If that makes us the industry's best-kept secret, we are proud to wear that title." Post this

"Being recognized by Inc. for the second year in a row is an incredible honor—not because of the award itself, but because of what it represents," said Dr. Ken Hannigan, CEO of accūrō Solutions. "Our clients trust us with critical payment integrity programs, and that trust has fueled our growth. We have never set out to be the loudest company in the industry—just the one that consistently delivers. If that makes us the industry's best-kept secret, we are proud to wear that title."

For more than three decades, accūrō's leadership team has helped TPAs, carriers, employers, municipalities and managed care organizations modernize workers' compensation medical bill review. Combining expertise and experience to build accūrō Solutions, the accūrō team designed a proprietary technology built for flexibility, transparency, and scalability—without sacrificing accuracy or customer service.

As clients continue to evolve and navigate an increasingly complex landscape, accūrō remains focused on being the partner that grows alongside them. From emerging organizations to some of the nation's largest workers' compensation programs, the company's mission remains the same: deliver modern payment integrity solutions with the customization, nimbleness and accountable partnership today's P&C market deserves.

The Inc. 5000 recognition underscores the strength of that approach and the momentum of a company that is becoming one of the industry's most trusted technology partners.

About accūrō Solutions

accūrō Solutions is a technology-powered workers' compensation organization specializing in medical bill review and overall program optimization. Powered by its proprietary ARC platform, accūrō delivers custom, transparent solutions that help organizations improve outcomes, reduce medical costs, and confidently scale their programs. Built on a foundation of partnership and innovation, accūrō serves clients nationwide. The best-kept secrets don't stay secret forever—and they're just getting started. Find out more at accurosolutions.com.

Media Contact

Andrea Reece-Kitchen, accūrō Solutions, 1 8137843053, [email protected], accūrōSolutions.com

SOURCE accūrō Solutions