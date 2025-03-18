Accredible Introduces Digital Credential Transcripts to Unify Education and Employment

Accredible Transcripts marks a major step forward in ensuring digital credentials go beyond simple verification to real-world application — helping registrars, admissions officers, and hiring managers seamlessly evaluate and apply prior learning while awarding learners the recognition they deserve. Post this

Accredible Transcripts bridges this gap by providing a structured, verifiable way to connect and apply prior learning in education and employment. By formatting these achievements in a verifiable transcript, institutions can more easily assess previous learning and apply it to admissions, credit transfer, or workforce credentialing. With digital credential transcripts, education and training providers and employers can ensure their credentialing programs demonstrate clear learner outcomes, strengthening their value proposition in an increasingly skills-based education and hiring landscape.

"Learning has significantly shifted over the past decade, yet how we're equipping learners to share their full educational journey and skillset in a way that fits into existing institution and employer evaluation processes hasn't kept pace," said Rochelle Ramirez, SVP of Product at Accredible. "Accredible Transcripts marks a major step forward in ensuring digital credentials go beyond simple verification to real-world application — helping registrars, admissions officers, and hiring managers seamlessly evaluate and apply prior learning while awarding learners the recognition they deserve."

Accredible Transcripts Benefit the Entire Learn-Work Ecosystem

For Learners: Easily create and share a structured learning record that consolidates credentials, tracks transcript submissions in real time, and ensures verifiable recognition.

For Credential Issuers: Make credentials more valuable by ensuring they are useful, portable, and recognized while enhancing legitimacy with endorsements, structured metadata, and official transcript formatting.

For Employers & Institutions: Receive verified, formatted transcripts that simplify qualification assessment, ensuring trust in credential submissions while reducing manual evaluation time.

For Endorsers & Industry Bodies: Track how credential holders use endorsements in education and employment, ensuring credit and competency recommendations reach the right people while providing exportable data for adoption, usage, and outcome tracking.

Accredible Transcripts builds on the recent launch of Endorsements, which allows credential issuers to add verified recognition from trusted third parties to a digital credential — further strengthening its value. Among the first to adopt this functionality, the American Council on Education (ACE) partnered with Accredible to help employers and training providers issue secure, ACE-endorsed digital credentials and transcripts — enhancing visibility, trust, and learner engagement.

Accredible Transcripts Availability

Accredible Transcripts are immediately available to all Accredible customers and learners who have and will receive an Accredible digital credential. For additional information and a demo video of the functionality, visit Rochelle Ramirez's blog post.

About Accredible

Accredible is the world's leading digital credential platform, enabling education and training leaders to increase learner engagement and drive program growth. Over 2,300 organizations, including Google, IAPP, McGraw Hill, Rutgers, Skillsoft, Slack, and the University of Cambridge, rely on Accredible to manage and measure everything from issuing digital certificates and badges to visualizing learning pathways to spotlighting certified learners. Founded in 2013, Accredible has helped issue and verify over 130 million career-advancing credentials. To learn more, visit accredible.com.

