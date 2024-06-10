Accredible Surpasses 100 Million Digital Credentials Issued

"Now with the world's largest network of digital credentials, Accredible is perfectly positioned to help issuers ensure learner achievements are not only recognized and verified but also valued in the modern workforce." Post this

While Accredible has experienced global demand over the past decade from education and training leaders looking to recognize and engage learners, all signs indicate a digital credential demand tipping point from learners and employers alike. According to ETS' 2024 Human Progress Report, 78% of global respondents believe that evidence of new skill acquisition will be as valued as a university degree by 2035. Couple that with over 73% of employers reporting that hires with alternative credentials helped their organization fill a skill gap and improved the quality of their workforce.

"As learning and work continue to become more integrated so will the importance of digital credentials in helping to connect them with verifiable proof of skills," said Rochelle Ramirez, SVP of Product at Accredible. "Now with the world's largest network of digital credentials, Accredible is perfectly positioned to help issuers ensure learner achievements are not only recognized and verified but also valued in the modern workforce."

Since its founding in 2013, Accredible has helped over 2,200 organizations, including Google, IEEE, McGraw Hill, MIT, Skillsoft, Slack, and the University of Cambridge, increase learner engagement and drive program growth with digital credentials. The company was recently named to TIME's World's Top EdTech Companies 2024 and Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech, and awarded Global Engagement Solution of the Year by the 2024 EdTech Breakthrough Awards and Best SaaS Product for Learning Management or Training by the 2023 SaaS Awards.

Accredible also unveiled its refreshed brand identity today and introduced its new website and logo. The bold and modern look maintains the organization's 11-year credentialing heritage while reflecting the company's leadership and dynamic approach to connecting issuers, learners, and industry. Accredible.com has also been updated to better serve training and education leaders with an improved, more cohesive user experience based on customers' needs, goals, and motivations.

To learn more about the Accredible brand story and view a special video from Danny and Accredible co-founder and CTO Alan Heppenstall on today's milestone news, visit here.

