Accredible Unveils Certified Impact Awards 2025 Winners

"The Certified Impact Awards shine a spotlight on the teams who are building meaningful, learner-first credentialing programs and proving what digital recognition can achieve." — Dan Theckston, Chief Customer Officer at Accredible Post this

"The Certified Impact Awards shine a spotlight on the teams who are building meaningful, learner-first credentialing programs and proving what digital recognition can achieve," said Dan Theckston, Chief Customer Officer at Accredible. "This year's winners aren't just issuing credentials. They're using them to drive mobility, spark innovation, and create real-world value for learners and industries alike."

Meet the Certified Impact Award 2025 Winners

The top honors in each category went to:

Also Announced: 2025 Top Credential Issuers

As part of today's Year in Review celebration, Accredible announced that customers issued 42 million digital credentials to 9 million learners in 2025 alone. The company also recognized the 2025 Top Credential Issuers, the ten organizations with the highest digital credential issuance in 2025. Based on Accredible platform data, these leaders collectively issued millions of credentials to learners worldwide, reflecting the scale and momentum behind trusted, portable recognition.

Explore all 10 Certified Impact Award 2025 winners and what sets them apart here. To see which organizations topped the 2025 Top Credential Issuers list and dive into this year's most earned skills, top credential sharing channels, and more, read the full 2025 Year in Review.

About Accredible

Accredible is the world's leading digital credential platform, enabling education and training leaders to increase learner engagement and drive program growth. Over 2,300 organizations, including Google, IAPP, McGraw Hill, Rutgers, Skillsoft, and the University of Cambridge, rely on Accredible to manage and measure everything from issuing digital certificates and badges to visualizing learning pathways to spotlighting certified learners. Founded in 2013, Accredible has helped issue and verify over 170 million career-advancing credentials. To learn more, visit accredible.com.

Media Contact

Ryan Greives, Accredible, 1 7655329198, [email protected], Accredible

SOURCE Accredible