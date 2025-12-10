Accredible Unveils Certified Impact Awards 2025 Winners

Inaugural awards recognize 10 standout credentialing programs and leaders driving learner impact and innovation across education, training, and workforce development
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accredible, the world's leading digital credential platform, today announced the winners of the Certified Impact Awards 2025. The inaugural awards honor standout credentialing programs, leaders, and partnerships using Accredible to transform skill recognition across education, training, and workforce development.
As education and employment continue to converge, leading organizations are using digital credentials not just to recognize achievement, but to unlock opportunity, advance workforce relevance, and scale learner impact. The Certified Impact Awards celebrate the programs and leaders driving that shift and reimagining how learning translates to mobility, equity, and measurable results. Winners were selected from over 175 nominations across ten categories based on a rigorous evaluation of clarity, relevance, and demonstrated impact — spanning operational transformation, credentialing innovation, learner outcomes, and workforce results.
"The Certified Impact Awards shine a spotlight on the teams who are building meaningful, learner-first credentialing programs and proving what digital recognition can achieve," said Dan Theckston, Chief Customer Officer at Accredible. "This year's winners aren't just issuing credentials. They're using them to drive mobility, spark innovation, and create real-world value for learners and industries alike."
Meet the Certified Impact Award 2025 Winners
The top honors in each category went to:
- Credentialing Program of the Year: Asana — Launched a category-defining certification in Collaborative Work Management that boosted lead conversion 5–6x and ARR growth while earning strong learner satisfaction and market credibility.
- Learner Impact Award: Big Blue Data Academy — Bridged Greece's data skills gap through project-based, mentor-supported training that led to 95% job placement within three months and 2,000+ shared credentials.
- Program Growth Leader: Elastic — Fueled 47% growth in partner accreditations and $86.4M partner-sourced and -influenced pipeline by embedding credentials into incentives, automation, and cross-functional go-to-market strategy.
- Digital Transformation Award: Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) — Enabled instant, eco-conscious delivery of 32K+ digital credentials by replacing paper workflows — eliminating hundreds of thousands in legacy costs for the organization and its partners, and enabling reinvestment in the learner experience.
- Social Impact Champion: City & Guilds — Partnered with Offploy to launch the R3 Certificate, supporting ex-offenders' reintegration and employment through mobile-first credentials — generating £12M+ in societal savings and frontline impact.
- Learner Experience Innovation Award: Maven Analytics— Reimagined online learning through personalized pathways, gamified streaks, and community engagement — achieving record learner satisfaction, 72% share rates, and 500-day learning streaks.
- Industry Collaboration Award: Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) — Forged four strategic collaborations — including with the CDC and Morehouse School of Medicine — to deliver portable, high-impact credentials that elevate public health leaders and expand access to national service recognition.
- Cross-Functional Team of the Year: Trimble — Unified 50+ divisions under a global digital credentialing framework — integrating Docebo and Accredible to boost automation, brand consistency, and issuance by 128% year-over-year.
- Credentialing Leader of the Year: Eiman Elmasry, The International Training Centre of the ILO (ITCILO) — Led a UN-recognized digital transformation that replaced paper credentials with a secure, multilingual, blockchain-powered ecosystem — advancing equity, innovation, and lifelong recognition for 190+ countries.
- Customer Champion of the Year: Art Thomas, Syracuse University — Nominated by Accredible employees for his trusted partnership, generous peer support, and unwavering advocacy, Art has helped shape and strengthen the broader credentialing community.
Also Announced: 2025 Top Credential Issuers
As part of today's Year in Review celebration, Accredible announced that customers issued 42 million digital credentials to 9 million learners in 2025 alone. The company also recognized the 2025 Top Credential Issuers, the ten organizations with the highest digital credential issuance in 2025. Based on Accredible platform data, these leaders collectively issued millions of credentials to learners worldwide, reflecting the scale and momentum behind trusted, portable recognition.
Explore all 10 Certified Impact Award 2025 winners and what sets them apart here. To see which organizations topped the 2025 Top Credential Issuers list and dive into this year's most earned skills, top credential sharing channels, and more, read the full 2025 Year in Review.
