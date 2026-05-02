Accredited Debt Relief Launches "Debt Reset Day" -- A New Movement to Turn Financial Awareness Into Action

"I want every person carrying the weight of debt to know: knowledge is the first step out--but it's also the beginning of feeling like yourself again." says Dr. Erika, Chief Financial Wellness Officer for Accredited Debt Relief. Post this

Debt Reset Day is a personal milestone — the day someone chooses to stop feeling stuck and commit to taking their first real step out of debt. It's not the day you're debt-free. It's the day you decide to act.

A Debt Reset Day can look different for everyone. It might mean meeting with a financial counselor, reviewing a budget, or exploring debt consolidation options. The common thread is asking for help, and taking one meaningful action toward a different financial future.

For people who choose to partner with Accredited Debt Relief, that action means having a real conversation with a Consolidation Specialist who will listen, understand their unique situation, and walk them through personalized options — turning financial stress into a clear, sustainable path forward.

This campaign is the bridge between financial awareness and action. Rather than something to be dreaded, a Debt Reset Day is a celebration of personal agency — the moment someone moves from thinking about change to actually making it happen.

"This April, I want every person carrying the weight of debt to know: knowledge is the first step out--but it's also the beginning of feeling like yourself again." says Dr. Erika, Chief Financial Wellness Officer for Accredited Debt Relief.

"When you learn how money works, you're not only gaining financial literacy, but you are also reclaiming your confidence and rebuilding trust in yourself that may have been chipped away over time. The result: you stop being a passenger in your financial life and start becoming the driver. Debt doesn't have to be a destination. Debt is something you have, not who you are — and it doesn't define your future. With the right tools and the right mindset, it becomes something you move through, not something you stay stuck in on the side of the road."

How to Participate

Accredited Debt Relief invites everyone to turn financial literacy into a life-changing milestone by choosing a "Debt Reset Day."

Choose a Date: Open your calendar and pick your day.

Declare It: Treat this date as a special celebration of your future financial freedom.

Prepare & Connect: Use Accredited's free resources to gather your information and make the call to a specialist as your first big move.

Free Financial Literacy Resources

To help consumers prepare for their chosen day, Accredited Debt Relief is highlighting five essential tools available at AccreditedDebtRelief.com:

Accredited Debt Relief's commitment to financial literacy and education goes well beyond these resources, it's something that defines how they support clients.

Accredited Debt Relief graduate Latia I. describes how the experience reshaped her relationship with money: "Working with Accredited Debt Relief gave me financial literacy. Now I know how to live life debt-free — and how to teach my kids to do the same."

About Accredited Debt Relief

Accredited Debt Relief is a leading debt consolidation company that has helped more than 1 million clients take meaningful steps toward getting out of debt. Over the course of its work, the company has supported clients in paying off more than $3 billion in debt.

Accredited Debt Relief is recognized for its client-first approach, earning multiple ConsumerAffairs Buyer's Choice Awards for Customer Service, Overall Process and Best Value. The company also maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, accreditation from the Association for Consumer Debt Relief (ACDR) and an Excellent Trustpilot rating supported by thousands of five-star reviews.

Media Contact

Anna Caldwell, Accredited Debt Relief, 1 888-710-1253, [email protected], www.accrediteddebtrelief.com

SOURCE Accredited Debt Relief