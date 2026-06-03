Accredited Debt Relief Named "Best for Customer Satisfaction" by CBS News MoneyWatch

"Our team doesn't approach this work as a transaction," Antonelli added. "Every call is someone's real life — their family, their stress, their future. Being recognized for customer satisfaction means we're meeting people where they are, and that's exactly what we set out to do." Post this

"Being named Best for Customer Satisfaction by CBS News MoneyWatch reflects what our clients tell us every day, and that's important," said Lou Antonelli, Chief Operating Officer at Accredited Debt Relief. "People reaching out to us are often at one of the hardest moments in their financial lives. The fact that they feel heard, supported and motivated to achieve their debt-free future — that's the reality behind the recognition as 'Best for Customer Satisfaction.'"

~ A Client-First Approach, Backed by Independent Ratings ~

The CBS News MoneyWatch distinction follows a broader pattern of recognition for Accredited Debt Relief's customer experience by major publications. In 2025, ConsumerAffairs awarded Accredited Debt Relief "Best Customer Service," "Best Value" and "Best Overall Process" in their annual Buyer's Choice Awards.

These accolades reflect the experience of real Accredited Debt Relief customers. A recent survey of more than 2,000 Accredited Debt Relief graduates found that more than 92% said their program payments were affordable, and graduates rated their financial habits 42% higher after the program than before enrolling.

~ What "Customer Satisfaction" Looks Like in Practice ~

Accredited Debt Relief's program is built around personalized support at every stage, from the first consultation through graduation. Clients work with an IAPDA-Certified Debt Specialist who reviews their budget, walks through their options and builds a plan designed to fit their financial situation. Accredited Debt Relief invests over 10,000 hours every year into empathy training for our U.S.-based teams, helping clients feel heard, secure and confident as they work towards debt freedom. Clients say that it's an effective debt solution — as CBS News notes, Accredited Debt Relief's Trustpilot reviews are overwhelmingly positive, with a 4.8-star average rating from over 10,000 clients.

These exceptional reviews contribute to Accredited Debt Relief's overall stellar reputation — the company reports that they have received over 20,000 five-star reviews across multiple consumer review sites. The investment in customer care and positive client feedback have helped Accredited Debt Relief stand out in the industry. CBS News MoneyWatch points to Accredited Debt Relief's A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, low complaint volume, and 9,800+ five-star Trustpilot reviews as evidence that customers are "highly satisfied with the help they've received from this company."

Accredited Debt Relief graduate Latia I. describes the experience this way: "Accredited Debt Relief gave me a safety net, but more than that, they gave me financial literacy. Now I know how to live life debt-free — and how to teach my kids to do the same."

~ A Recognition That Reflects the Mission ~

For Accredited Debt Relief, recognition from a national consumer publication like CBS News MoneyWatch reinforces a commitment that has guided the company since its founding: helping people in debt feel respected, supported and in control of what comes next.

"Our team doesn't approach this work as a transaction," Antonelli added. "Every call is someone's real life — their family, their stress, their future. Being recognized for customer satisfaction means we're meeting people where they are, and that's exactly what we set out to do."

~ About Accredited Debt Relief ~

Accredited Debt Relief is a leading debt consolidation company that has helped more than 1.3 million clients take meaningful steps toward getting out of debt. Since 2011, the company has resolved more than $15 billion in debt.

Accredited Debt Relief is recognized for its client-first approach, earning multiple ConsumerAffairs Buyer's Choice Awards for Customer Service, Overall Process and Best Value, and being named Best for Customer Satisfaction by both CBS News MoneyWatch and Bankrate in 2026. The company also maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, accreditation from the Association for Consumer Debt Relief (ACDR), and an Excellent Trustpilot rating supported by thousands of five-star reviews.

Results may vary. Individual outcomes depend on specific financial circumstances.

Media Contact

Molly Simon, Accredited Debt Relief, 1 800-497-1965, [email protected], www.accrediteddebtrelief.com

SOURCE Accredited Debt Relief