Accredited Debt Relief Named One of America's Best Online Platforms by Newsweek, Ranked Among the Nation's Top Financial Services

Accredited Debt Relief's inclusion among the top 12 financial platforms in the country reflects an approach to technology that the company has been building since 2011. Post this

The company was evaluated alongside major national institutions including Fidelity, Citi, Navy Federal Credit Union, Chime, Coinbase, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo, and Chase.

~ Technology That Changed What It Means to Go Through a Debt Relief Program ~

In 2021, Accredited Debt Relief introduced the first dedicated client mobile app in the debt relief industry. At the time, clients enrolled in debt relief programs had limited visibility into their accounts — they could access their program on a desktop computer or over the phone, but couldn't see real-time updates on-the-go.

Accredited Debt Relief changed that by building a digital infrastructure that put the entire program in clients' hands.

Today, the company's award-winning mobile app — rated 4.9 stars on the Apple App Store (17,000+ ratings) and 4.7 stars on Google Play (8,800+ reviews) — gives enrolled clients 24/7 access to:

A real-time view of their entire program, including progress on enrolled accounts

Live chat with debt specialists

Payment tracking, offer notifications and program alerts

Document upload and e-signature capabilities, eliminating paperwork delays

Visual milestone tracking and free financial education resources

The platform is supported by a team of 160+ technology professionals — engineers, product managers, QA specialists, and DevSecOps engineers — who work in direct collaboration with client services staff. Feedback from specialists on the front lines of the program informs continuous platform updates, creating a technology roadmap that is shaped by real client experiences.

~ Technology That Delivers Measurable Client Outcomes ~

The most compelling case for Accredited Debt Relief's technology is the outcomes it supports. In a survey of more than 10,000 program graduates, respondents reported a 42% improvement in their financial habits — improving from an average self-reported score of 5.7 to 8.1 out of 10. Eight in 10 graduates said they would recommend the program to a friend or family member struggling with debt, and 92% said the program made their monthly payments more affordable.

For Accredited Debt Relief, the Newsweek recognition joins a growing list of third-party validations, including recognition for "Best Customer Service," "Best Value" and "Best Overall Process" by ConsumerAffairs in their annual Buyer's Choice Awards.

Accredited Debt Relief was also recognized by Finder.com as a top-rated debt relief company for customer satisfaction.

~ About Accredited Debt Relief ~

Accredited Debt Relief is a leading debt consolidation company that has helped more than 1.3 million clients take meaningful steps toward getting out of debt. Since 2011, the company has resolved more than $15 billion in debt.

Accredited Debt Relief is recognized for its client-first approach, earning multiple ConsumerAffairs Buyer's Choice Awards for Customer Service, Overall Process and Best Value, and being named Best for Customer Satisfaction by both CBS News MoneyWatch and Bankrate in 2026. The company also maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, accreditation from the Association for Consumer Debt Relief (ACDR), and an Excellent Trustpilot rating supported by thousands of five-star reviews.

Results may vary. Individual outcomes depend on specific financial circumstances.

Media Contact

Anna Caldwell, Accredited Debt Relief, 1 800-497-1965, [email protected], www.accrediteddebtrelief.com

SOURCE Accredited Debt Relief