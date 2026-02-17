Accredited Debt Relief Showcases Efficacy of Debt Consolidation Solution Through New Series of Client Graduate Success Stories

"[Accredited] helped us pay off everything and achieve our lifelong goal. [They] made it possible for us to be where we love, in the house we love, and to start looking forward again — to things like going back to school and just enjoying life." — Heather T., Accredited Client Graduate Post this

Key outcomes include:

Debt-Free Milestone: Client graduates who reported they were previously "barely treading water" or could "never seem to get out of it," achieve life-changing results: zero balances on credit card and personal loan debts included with Accredited.

Financial Stability: Many client graduates share the financial opportunities that have opened up to them and savings they've built for emergency funds.

Long-Term Impact: Clients graduating as far back as 2022 have shared how their lives have continued to change for the better after working Accredited — whether through buying property, retiring early, or the ability to save toward their goals.

~Heather and Robert T. Buy Their Dream Home~

Married couple Heather and Robert fell into over $38,000 of debt from a series of unavoidable life events: a complicated medical condition that required expensive treatments and made Heather unable to work, unexpected moving costs, and veterinary bills for two of their dogs.

Heather told the Accredited team, "We were constantly worrying — about affording our dogs' insulin, my medications, just everything … We thought we'd never be able to buy a house or have the kind of space we wanted."

Robert worked in the finance world and Accredited Debt Relief had been recommended to him by a colleague. Heather said, "When we hung up [with the representative], it was the first time we felt a little hope. Like we could breathe."

After two and a half years, the couple graduated with their debts behind them. Last June they bought their dream Victorian home on acres of land.

Heather stated that Accredited Debt Relief, "just flipped the scale — from crushing weight to freedom." She continued, "It helped us pay off everything and achieve our lifelong goal. You made it possible for us to be where we love, in the house we love, and to start looking forward again — to things like going back to school and just enjoying life."

~Vong S. Gains Back His Happiness~

Vong went through a divorce and admitted he made some unwise financial decisions (often in aid of seeing and spending time with his children). With over $30,000 of debt, he said, "It was a struggle just to make the minimum payments. At a certain point, I was just like, 'I can't keep doing this.'" He admitted that he wasn't able to afford to go out or doing anything with his friends, and that this isolation led to him feeling depressed.

Vong shared that he decided to go forward with Accredited Debt Relief's debt consolidation solution because, "the first person I talked to didn't make me feel bad — she explained my situation and made me feel like a real person."

Since graduating (which occurred in just under 4 years), Vong has been able to finance a new car, go on vacations with his friends, and start saving for a home. But he maintains that the biggest benefit was to his peace of mind: "When I was in debt, I was a miserable person. I was mad at everyone. I was so mad at myself. But once I graduated, I was a brand new person — even my friends can see that I'm happier."

~Latia I. Starts a Family Legacy of Financial Literacy~

When her child's father lost his income, Latia became the sole breadwinner for herself and her son. She told the Accredited team, "I was using credit cards just to survive. Daycare alone was $150 a week. I was buying food on credit, clothes on credit. Before I knew it, I was $13,000 in debt."

After a coworker who saw great results with Accredited Debt Relief recommended their debt consolidation solution, Latia reached out to learn more.

She says that she'll never forget the voice of the first team member she spoke to: "He said, 'My job is to help you — not sell you something.' That resonated with me."

After a little less than 4 years, Latia graduated debt-free in June 2023. She has since been able to afford multiple vacations, qualified for a "great interest rate" on a new Lexus, and installed new floors and a kitchen in her living space.

She shared, "My financial habits have absolutely changed. Even though the debt wasn't totally my fault, I still look back and see some things I could've avoided … [Now,] I plan for things. I budget monthly, even for vacations. I know about utilization now. I ask questions about APR. I didn't know any of that before." She says she wants to build generational wealth for her son and daughter through buying property and building income streams.

Latia concluded that Accredited Debt Relief, "took control of my debt and helped me eliminate it. But more than that, they gave me financial literacy. Now I know how to live life debt-free — and how to teach my kids to do the same."

Latia's sister — who Latia referred to Accredited — will also now graduate in a few months' time.

Expected Outcomes From Accredited Debt Relief's Debt Consolidation Solution

Newly Joined: Budget Stabilization and Debt Consolidation

Establishing a single consolidated, consistent affordable monthly payment, typically reduced by 40% or more compared to their previous eligible debt payments

Active Debt Consolidation Solution Lasting 24-48 Months: Paying Off Debt

Now that clients' payments aren't going toward majority interest (as they do when making minimum payments), clients' funds are earmarked to pay off balances on accounts with new terms.

Graduated: All Debt Included with Accredited Is Paid Off

After completion, with experience in budgeting and savings under their belt, clients enjoy the benefits of everything that comes with a life without debt.

The Path Forward for Future Graduates

These stories represent only a handful of the thousands of client graduates who have moved on to brighter financial futures with the help of the award-winning team at Accredited Debt Relief. The company maintains an ongoing commitment to provide a manageable, effective path to financial independence. By focusing on sustainable debt consolidation and a structured blueprint to reach a debt-free life, Accredited continues to empower clients to move past the burden of debt and toward the life goals they once thought were out of reach.

About Accredited Debt Relief

Accredited Debt Relief is a leading debt consolidation company that has helped more than 1 million clients take meaningful steps toward getting out of debt. Over the course of its work, the company has supported clients in paying off more than $3 billion in debt.

Accredited Debt Relief is recognized for its client-first approach, earning multiple ConsumerAffairs Buyer's Choice Awards for Customer Service, Overall Process and Best Value. The company also maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, accreditation from the Association for Consumer Debt Relief (ACDR) and an Excellent Trustpilot rating supported by thousands of five-star reviews.

Media Contact

Stella Martin, Accredited Debt Relief, 1 (800) 497-1965, [email protected], https://www.accrediteddebtrelief.com/

SOURCE Accredited Debt Relief