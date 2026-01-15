Accredited Debt Relief Surpasses 1M+ Clients Helped, Earns National Awards for Excellent Customer Service in 2025

Accredited Debt Relief marked a milestone year in 2025, surpassing 1 million clients helped and more than $3 billion in client debt paid off. The company's client-first approach also earned national recognition with a record-breaking number of awards for outstanding customer service. Looking ahead to 2026, Accredited Debt Relief remains focused on expanding access to compassionate, judgment-free debt solutions.
CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 2025 was a milestone year for Accredited Debt Relief and one the team is incredibly proud of.
Over the past year, the company continued doing what it does best: helping individuals and families find real relief from overwhelming debt. That work led to two powerful lifetime milestones — helping more than 1 million clients and over $3 billion in client debt paid off.
"These numbers matter, but what matters even more is what they represent," said Lou Antonelli, Chief Operating Officer at Accredited Debt Relief. "When I think about helping one million clients, I think about a million individual stories of hope. It's families being able to afford everyday essentials like groceries and gas and feeling the weight and stress of debt finally lifted. Instead of feeling trapped, our clients are able to sleep better at night and plan for the future with confidence. That's why we do this work."
That client-first mindset also earned Accredited Debt Relief national recognition in 2025, with a record number of customer service award wins, honoring its commitment to customer service, transparency and long-term outcomes.
Recognized Nationwide for Outstanding Customer Service
Accredited Debt Relief received several top customer service and financial wellness awards in 2025, including:
- 2025 Excellence in Customer Service Award – Business Intelligence Group
- Customer Service Department of the Year – The American Business Awards
- 2025 Financial Wellness Champion Award – Banking Tech
- Buyer's Choice Award – Customer Service – ConsumerAffairs
- Buyer's Choice Award – Overall Process – ConsumerAffairs
- Buyer's Choice Award – Best Value – ConsumerAffairs
The company also continues to hold an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, accreditation from the Association for Consumer Debt Relief (ACDR) and an Excellent Trustpilot rating backed by thousands of 5-star reviews.
More Than Milestones — Real People, Real Change
Behind every number is a real person: someone who can afford groceries again, who's rebuilding their confidence around money, or who's finally planning for the future instead of worrying about the past.
"At the end of the day, our goal isn't just to help people get out of debt," Antonelli added. "It's to treat them with respect while we do it — and to prove that compassion and accountability go hand in hand."
As Accredited Debt Relief looks ahead to 2026, the focus remains clear: expand access to affordable, judgment-free debt solutions and help even more people move beyond debt.
About Accredited Debt Relief
Accredited Debt Relief is a leading debt consolidation company that has helped more than 1 million clients take meaningful steps toward getting out of debt. Over the course of its work, the company has supported clients in paying off more than $3 billion in debt.
Accredited Debt Relief is recognized for its client-first approach, earning multiple ConsumerAffairs Buyer's Choice Awards for Customer Service, Overall Process and Best Value. The company also maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, accreditation from the Association for Consumer Debt Relief (ACDR) and an Excellent Trustpilot rating supported by thousands of five-star reviews.
Media Contact
Anna Caldwell, Accredited Debt Relief, 1 800-497-1965, [email protected], www.accrediteddebtrelief.com
SOURCE Accredited Debt Relief
Share this article