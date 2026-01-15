Accredited Debt Relief Surpasses 1M+ Clients Helped, Earns National Awards for Excellent Customer Service in 2025

As Accredited Debt Relief looks ahead to 2026, the focus remains clear: expand access to affordable, judgment-free debt solutions and help even more people move beyond debt. Post this

"These numbers matter, but what matters even more is what they represent," said Lou Antonelli, Chief Operating Officer at Accredited Debt Relief. "When I think about helping one million clients, I think about a million individual stories of hope. It's families being able to afford everyday essentials like groceries and gas and feeling the weight and stress of debt finally lifted. Instead of feeling trapped, our clients are able to sleep better at night and plan for the future with confidence. That's why we do this work."

That client-first mindset also earned Accredited Debt Relief national recognition in 2025, with a record number of customer service award wins, honoring its commitment to customer service, transparency and long-term outcomes.

Recognized Nationwide for Outstanding Customer Service

Accredited Debt Relief received several top customer service and financial wellness awards in 2025, including:

2025 Excellence in Customer Service Award – Business Intelligence Group

Customer Service Department of the Year – The American Business Awards

2025 Financial Wellness Champion Award – Banking Tech

Buyer's Choice Award – Customer Service – ConsumerAffairs

Buyer's Choice Award – Overall Process – ConsumerAffairs

Buyer's Choice Award – Best Value – ConsumerAffairs

The company also continues to hold an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, accreditation from the Association for Consumer Debt Relief (ACDR) and an Excellent Trustpilot rating backed by thousands of 5-star reviews.

More Than Milestones — Real People, Real Change

Behind every number is a real person: someone who can afford groceries again, who's rebuilding their confidence around money, or who's finally planning for the future instead of worrying about the past.

"At the end of the day, our goal isn't just to help people get out of debt," Antonelli added. "It's to treat them with respect while we do it — and to prove that compassion and accountability go hand in hand."

As Accredited Debt Relief looks ahead to 2026, the focus remains clear: expand access to affordable, judgment-free debt solutions and help even more people move beyond debt.

About Accredited Debt Relief

Accredited Debt Relief is a leading debt consolidation company that has helped more than 1 million clients take meaningful steps toward getting out of debt. Over the course of its work, the company has supported clients in paying off more than $3 billion in debt.

Accredited Debt Relief is recognized for its client-first approach, earning multiple ConsumerAffairs Buyer's Choice Awards for Customer Service, Overall Process and Best Value. The company also maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, accreditation from the Association for Consumer Debt Relief (ACDR) and an Excellent Trustpilot rating supported by thousands of five-star reviews.

